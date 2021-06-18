Several people work in a supermarket in Seville, on February 10. CAEA / Europa Press

The experts summoned by the Government already demand a rise in the minimum interprofessional salary for this year. The commission recommends that the SMI, now frozen at 950 euros, be increased in 2021 between 12 and 19 euros, depending on the evolution of prices, to place it at 60% of the average salary at the end of the legislature.

With this recommendation, the experts are close to the thesis of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in favor of promoting the SMI immediately. On the contrary, both the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, as well as the Ministers of Economy and Finance, Nadia Calviño and María Jesús Montero, have insisted that the priority now is to consolidate the recovery of the economy and not damage job creation.

As explained this Friday by the president of the advisory commission, Inmaculada Cebrián, the group has concluded that the minimum wage should reach 1,049 euros in 14 payments in 2023 (99 euros more than the current one) in its highest range or 1,011 euros ( 61 euros more) in its lowest range. The group recommends that the rise be progressive, accelerating in the last two years, but starting already in 2021.

The report prepared by the committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Labor establishes that for the SMI to reach 60% of the average salary in Spain – a reference established in the European Social Charter – in the next three years it must be carried out carried out an increase between 6.4% and 10.4%.

“It is a scientific, lucid and rigorous work, the result of more than three months of analysis and that complies with the two premises that the Government entrusted to this group: to estimate what is 60% of the average salary and to establish the path more convenient to achieve it throughout this legislature, “said Vice President Díaz. The also head of Labor has assured that although the final authority to decree the rise of the SMI corresponds to the Government “it will be consulted with the social agents.” “We will study what the proposals are made here and we will establish what will be the rise to be carried out in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023,” he added.

More information

Cebrián has also presented the different scenarios in which to execute this progressive increase, which vary according to the different forecasts that are handled regarding the evolution of the Spanish economy (and wages) for the coming years. Assuming that average wages rose by 1.8% in 2020, the SMI should increase by 99 euros, distributed as follows: 19 euros in 2021, 40 in 2022 and 40 in 2023. In the event that the rise in If wages were limited to 0.9%, the SMI would have to rise by 77 euros: 15 in 2021, 21 in 2022 and 32 in 2023. And in the last extreme, if there were no salary increase, the SMI would do it by 61 euros : 12 in 2021, 24 in 2022 and 25 in 2023.

Salary Structure Survey

For the calculation of the percentages and the amounts to increase in the coming years, the text takes as a reference the Salary Structure Survey of the National Institute of Statistics, since among all the scales available to obtain a real approximation to the median salary in Spain “It allows making the necessary discounts to obtain a salary net of social contributions and personal income tax and to eliminate payments in kind and for overtime that are not part of the minimum interprofessional salary,” he says.

After the last modification, the minimum wage is now 950 euros divided into 14 payments. According to the different calculations carried out by the committee of experts, it exceeds 50% of the average salary in Spain. In addition, within the European context, it ranks seventh, behind Luxembourg (1,887 euros), Ireland (1,478), the Netherlands (1,441), Belgium (1,394), Germany (1,384) and France (1,333).

The conclusions of the report have been known in a week in which both President Sánchez and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, and the spokesman minister, María Jesús Montero, have spoken out against the rise in the current economic context. The differences within the PSOE and United Podemos coalition government regarding the suitability of the moment in which to carry out the rise in the SMI – one of the central points of the legislature agreement – have gained visibility in recent weeks. “I have a pending meeting with the president and we will talk about this matter,” Vice President Yolanda Díaz acknowledged this Friday.