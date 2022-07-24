Draghi summons the unions to Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday

The government convenes CGIL, CISL and UIL at Palazzo Chigi for next Wednesday at 10 am. This can be learned from trade union sources. On the table, they explain, there should be the package of measures of the decree announced, in the last meeting between the executive and the trade unions, for the end of the month to face the economic and social emergency. The Government, the same sources recall, had undertaken to convene the social partners in advance.

Draghi had met the general secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri on 12 July last while the following day he met the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi. In the meeting with the trade unions, which took place a couple of days before the opening of the government crisis, the Government had opened a discussion to be carried out by the end of July before passing the new anti-crisis decree to deal with the emergency linked to the new inflationary blaze. The outcome of the meeting had not convinced above all CGIL and CISL since, as Landini and Bombardieri declared, the government had not yet emerged concrete answers and contents for the benefit of an increase in wages in paychecks, to fight against precariousness and a cut in the tax wedge. On the other hand, Sbarra’s evaluation was different, speaking of a positive and potentially decisive encounter.

But, after the political earthquake that paved the way for the early political elections, there was a unanimous request from the three confederal ‘central’ and that is that, even in dealing with current affairs, the economic and social emergency was nevertheless faced by the executive, in this delicate phase. It is now a question of seeing how and on what basis the thread of the confrontation between the government and the social partners will start again and unravel. On the table of the meeting of 12 July, there was not only the minimum wage in the work plan brought by the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, but a more articulated maneuver. The system presented starts from the minimum wages per sector to be linked to the leading contracts for each sector, passes from the cut of the tax wedge and from the decontribution to support stable hires to arrive at the definition of reward mechanisms to support the closure of contracts that have expired for years and involving an audience of between 6 and 8 workers. A plan which, as explained by the minister in a press conference held together with Draghi on the afternoon of 12 July, received “the consent and willingness to investigate” from CGIL, CISL and UIL.

“Ambulances are in danger of stopping”

Meanwhile, there is a serious risk on ambulances. The president of the National Confederation of Mercies, Domenico Giani, raises the alarm in an interview with La Stampa, because he fears that the current economic crisis may block their activities, and gives a concrete example, that of ambulances: “We risk not being able to help those who have been injured in an accident road because we lack petrol.In reality, if such a need arises, the petrol is still paid out of their own pockets by the volunteers. But the problem is there, and it recurs all the time: with the explosion of the price of fuel, and of all the other prices, our budgets are no longer able to cope with current expenses. To politicians, now in the electoral campaign, we launch an appeal: at the very least, could they not grant voluntary associations, ours and all the others, a tax discount similar to that of agricultural fuel? “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

