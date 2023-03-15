Labor disputes | The settlement proposal given in the labor dispute in the real estate service industry – a strike threatens tomorrow

According to the office, the parties to the dispute, i.e. the Service Trades Employers’ Association Pam and Kiinteistötyentanjat, will respond to the proposal on Wednesday at 19:00.

Real estate service industry a settlement proposal has been made in the labor dispute, says the office of the national conciliator on Twitter.

According to the office, the parties to the dispute, i.e. the Service Trades Employers’ Association Pam and Kiinteistötyentanjat, will respond to the proposal on Wednesday at 19:00.

Pam has issued two strike warnings to the industry. If no agreement is reached, the first strike would start on Thursday and continue until Saturday. It would affect approximately 2,500 cleaners and property managers.

The second strike would be on the 23rd-24th. March. It would affect a total of 16 companies in the industry, and it would cover around 25,000 cleaners and property managers at that time.

Pam and Kiinteistötyentanjat have been negotiating a new collective agreement in the industry since January. The industry’s previous collective agreement ended at the end of February.