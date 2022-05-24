Labor disputes Nurses want bigger raises, it doesn’t work for teachers and doctors:

According to Tehyn Millariikka Rytkönen, other unions strive to “brazenly benefit” from the shortage of nurses. Jukon’s Olli Luukkainen, on the other hand, says that it would not be fair to give caregivers higher increases than for early childhood education teachers or for doctors and teachers who do demanding work.

Nursing associations require higher pay increases for carers than for other occupational groups. For other professions, this is not the case, but they want at least equal increases. Wage negotiations in the municipal sector are exceptionally bad, and no agreements have been reached at all.

HS asked for payroll managers who had drifted into the collision course, Tehyn Millariaikka Rytkö and the publicly educated Yukon Olli Luukkaista , to justify their views. Rytkönen represents other nurses who demand better salary increases, while Luukkainen represents, for example, public sector teachers, early childhood education teachers, doctors and engineers.

Millariikka Rytkönen.

“ “Other major pay rises deserve those sectors where there is an acute shortage of professionals.”

Tehyn Millariikka Rytkönen, why should carers receive higher salary increases than other professional groups in the municipal sector?

“I would say in this way that, after all, wage programs can in no way be the same in all sectors, because the criteria for wage increases are so different in different sectors.

The shortage of nurses is a cross-cutting problem for society as a whole, and our whole system is collapsing. It is therefore justified for the SOTO sector to receive a separate, more expensive wage program.

Why should carers receive higher pay rises than, say, early childhood teachers?

“I don’t say that. Other major wage increases deserve those sectors where there is an acute shortage of professionals. And early childhood education teachers are on the shortage of professions.

But what are the rationale for payroll programs in other areas? I am throwing a ball here at other trade unions so that they too have to justify their demands. I have not seen any argument other than that ‘if the witch gets it, then we want to’. Society has only a limited amount of money, so there must be some sort of distribution.

Now, colleagues seem to demand one-size tights for all industries. It is a bit of a feeling that other unions are brazenly trying to take advantage of the shortage of caregivers. And yes, it’s really sad. ”

Olli Luukkainen.

“ “Nursing associations have always strived to ensure that others do not get the same as they do.”

Jukon Olli Luukkainen, why do teachers or doctors, for example, have to receive the same salary increases as nurses?

“We believe that municipal wages are generally lagging behind. Our model is not a rescue program for the care sector, but a rescue program for the entire municipal sector.

The crux of the problem is that caregivers have always strived to ensure that others do not get the same as they do. They have not focused their energy on what they need to get, but on others not getting the same. I think this is a pretty special job market activity.

When it comes to shortage, there is only a shortage of workers in early childhood education. And there is also a shortage of vocational training, and last autumn the places for subject teachers were not filled. It cannot be said that the shortage only concerns the care sector.

‘Quiet’ must also be taken into account. Museum and library workers who have done quite a good job and have a poor salary level have a university degree. And the nursing unions say nothing about social work and child welfare, for example, where our Yukos team is really tight.

We do not consider it possible for one professional group in the municipal sector to receive higher increases than others. That would not be a fair solution. ”

So, for example, do doctors need a payroll program?

“Yes. What is a hospital like without doctors like? No health center or hospital is run by nurses. Caregivers are needed and they too need pay rises, but there are other occupational groups in health care. This world is not just for caregivers.

And caregivers often attack the field of technology. Here we need to identify the playing field: it is not right to compare the salaries of a nurse and a municipal engineer, even though it seems barren at heart. Namely, engineers in the private sector get a damn much better salary. We have to compare the salary development of municipal engineers with that in order to get them to the municipal side at all. ”

So, for example, would a wage program that only applies to occupational groups below a predetermined wage level not be suitable for Juko?

“It would not be appropriate, as it would directly demarcate Juko employees who do demanding expert work and have special requirements. Take, for example, doctors and high school teachers. They do very important and demanding work. It is not possible to get them out of the payroll. ”