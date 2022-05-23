Labor disputes Negotiations between the municipal sector on working conditions and the salary program collapsed

For example, no agreement was reached between teachers and library staff. The nursing associations overturned the settlement proposal earlier.

For the municipal sector no agreements on working conditions were reached on the basis of a proposal from the Conciliation Committee. The CEO of KT, the Municipal and Welfare Region Employers, spoke about this on Twitter Markku Jalonen.

“Unfortunately, KT, Juko and Jau did not reach a common agreement on a separate agreement to be made on the basis of the conciliation committee’s conciliation proposal,” Jalonen wrote.

Executive Vice President of Yuko, representing the public sector Maria Löfgren for his part, said further action is being planned.

Nursing associations overthrew the board’s proposal in the second week, but Juko and Jau, organizations representing other municipal workers, had approved the board’s proposal. It included, among other things, a five-year salary program. The wage program would have brought about one percentage point higher wage increases for municipal employees each year than other sectors receive.

However, in the negotiations continued without the nursing associations on the basis of the settlement proposal, Juko and Jau and KT did not find a common view. Thus, for example, teachers, early childhood teachers, library staff and other municipal employees still did not agree on working conditions.

It is unclear what will happen next. Either Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen the board chaired will continue to seek settlement, or a new board will be established in its place or a solution will be sought through some other means.