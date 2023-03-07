Labor disputes | Mediation of the labor dispute concerning locomotive drivers continues in the afternoon

If the labor dispute cannot be settled, the rail strike may start on March 20 at the earliest.

Locomotive drivers mediation of the labor dispute continues on Wednesday afternoon.

The Railway Union RAU rejected the settlement proposal regarding the drivers last Thursday. Service industry employers Palta was ready to accept it.

However, both parties accepted the settlement proposal, which concerned customer service, traffic management and control, and office duties.

If an agreement cannot be reached, train traffic is threatened with a strike on March 20 at the earliest. The strike was originally supposed to start on Monday of this week, but the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) moved it from the national mediator’s proposal by two weeks.

The ban on overtime and shift changes for locomotive drivers announced by RAU is already in effect.