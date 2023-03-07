Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor disputes | Mediation of the labor dispute concerning locomotive drivers continues in the afternoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Labor disputes | Mediation of the labor dispute concerning locomotive drivers continues in the afternoon

If the labor dispute cannot be settled, the rail strike may start on March 20 at the earliest.

Locomotive drivers mediation of the labor dispute continues on Wednesday afternoon.

The Railway Union RAU rejected the settlement proposal regarding the drivers last Thursday. Service industry employers Palta was ready to accept it.

However, both parties accepted the settlement proposal, which concerned customer service, traffic management and control, and office duties.

If an agreement cannot be reached, train traffic is threatened with a strike on March 20 at the earliest. The strike was originally supposed to start on Monday of this week, but the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) moved it from the national mediator’s proposal by two weeks.

The ban on overtime and shift changes for locomotive drivers announced by RAU is already in effect.

#Labor #disputes #Mediation #labor #dispute #locomotive #drivers #continues #afternoon

See also  Obituary | Matti Nurmia 1930–2022
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
SAT tells you where appointments are available for March 6-10

SAT tells you where appointments are available for March 6-10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result