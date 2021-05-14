General Motors staff recruitment center in San Luis Potosí. Susana Gonzalez / BLOOMBERG

Mexico, the United States, and Canada are on their way to completing one year under the umbrella of a trade agreement that is both an essential instrument of North American political and economic integration. The Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC), negotiated for years from the old NAFTA and in force since July 2020, has been the mattress of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the midst of the onslaught of the pandemic and is the main spring for recovery from a crash never seen since the Great Depression. But labor disputes and a complaint of violations of workers’ rights presented by Washington are now putting its application to the test, heightening the tension between the two countries and opening a new front in bilateral relations. The Mexican president has made it clear that the mechanism is reciprocal and his Executive has already submitted a complaint to the Joe Biden Administration for alleged violations in the US agricultural industry.

The United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, announced this week a request to the Mexican authorities to review the alleged “denial of the right of free association and collective bargaining” to the workers of the General Motors plant in Silao, in Guanajuato. “The action shows the serious commitment of the Administration of Biden and Harris with the workers and with a commercial policy based on the workers”, affirmed the representative through a statement. Tai appealed to the T-MEC to resolve these types of conflicts and protect labor rights and supported “Mexico’s efforts” to apply its latest reforms in this area. However, the Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, added a political message to the complaint, which starts from the paralysis of the union vote and the approval of the collective agreement. “By requesting this review, the United States clearly sends the message that workers’ rights must be respected,” said Walsh.

The former head of the technical team for negotiating the trade agreement, Kenneth Smith Ramos, explains to EL PAÍS that “in the T-MEC the discipline of workers’ rights was tightened, so today there is more robust protection.” The agreement also included “a special section on union democracy and transparency guarantees.” In addition, Smith recalls that in 2019, thanks to pressure from the Democratic Party, then in opposition, the López Obrador government agreed to include new provisions, including a rapid mechanism to resolve union democracy issues within 120 days. And this spring, which is now under way, “if it is determined that there is a violation by the defendant country, it may lead to sanctions” under the agreement.

More information

The Mexican Ministry of Economy and Labor have reported that at the request of the United States they will begin a review process at the General Motors plant. But the Government has already recognized a violation of workers’ rights because, regardless of the result of the inspection, it has ordered the resumption of voting on the collective contract between the company and the Miguel Trujillo National Union of Workers of the Metal-Mechanical Industry. The authorities have expressed their willingness to “Repair the damage to the rights of union democracy and collective bargaining and enforcing the principles established in the Constitution, in the Federal Labor Law and in the international agreements and treaties that Mexico has signed on labor matters ”.

But this case adds to another complaint filed with the Biden Administration by the largest labor union center in the United States, the Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). The organization accuses Tridonex, a subsidiary of a company of components for the automotive industry located in the border city of Matamoros, in the state of Tamaulipas, of supporting a plot of union corruption and preventing the association of workers on a platform alternative.

López Obrador has denied that these complaints could have an impact on bilateral relations. However, at the same time it has been in charge of making it clear that the mechanism contemplated by the T-MEC “is reciprocal.” “Just as they can file complaints about the situation of workers who work in our country, we can also file complaints if there is a violation of workers’ rights in the United States,” he said during his morning press conference on Wednesday. And so it has already done.

Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragán has sent a letter to Secretary of Labor Walsh “to convey comments and concerns regarding the lack of application of labor laws that the Government of Mexico has detected in the agricultural industry, as well as processing and packaging of protein in the United States ”. “Although at the federal level labor rights protect all workers, regardless of their immigration status, in practice, factors such as ignorance, fear and abuse on the part of some employers prevent migrant workers from fully exercising their labor rights in some industries and states ”, informed the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

“For the first time in the history of Mexico we are observing that there are forces that from outside the country are insisting on the application of labor laws,” says Duncan Wood, vice president of the Wilson Center in Washington. “In the case of General Motors there is a problem regarding the election of union officials and that is very complex for Mexico because it involves changes in the union power structure.” The fact that there is also a complaint from a US organization like the AFL-CIO is especially significant. And the person chosen by the United States to monitor the application of the T-MEC is Thea Lee, former leader of that labor union.

In Wood’s opinion, without Mexico it does not solve and respond to these conflicts, there may be political and economic problems. “López Obrador is always talking about sovereignty,” he recalls. He did it, for example, to defend the reform of the electricity system, now paralyzed in the courts, which also violates the Free Trade Agreement. “And if he accepts the rules of the T-MEC in labor matters, why will he not accept those related to the electricity reform?”

This chapter of bilateral relations, in any case, has just been opened. For Kenneth Smith, negotiator of the agreement, “the objective is noble”, since it protects the rights of workers. However, he adds, “what has to be taken care of is not to abuse the system and to present a series of frivolous lawsuits.” And the main filters in these cases will be the Administrations of Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador themselves.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country