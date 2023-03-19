Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor dispute | The train strike threatens to start on Monday – on the last day of the labor dispute, they are still trying to reach an agreement

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Labor dispute | The train strike threatens to start on Monday – on the last day of the labor dispute, they are still trying to reach an agreement

No end date has been announced for the strike.

Locomotive drivers the labor dispute is still being tried to be resolved on Sunday, the day before the start of the announced strike.

The parties to the labor dispute will gather to find a solution in the afternoon with a national mediator Anu Sajavaaraled by

On Saturday, as well as the chairman of the Railway Union RAU, which represents the employees Tero Palomäki and the CEO of Palta, which represents the employer Tuomas Aarto told STT that they consider it very likely that the strike will start on Monday.

In addition to the parties to the labor dispute, national mediator Sajavaara has also described the negotiation situation as difficult.

All shifts are cancelled

The strike stopping Finnish train traffic threatens to start on Monday at 00:01. No end date has been announced for the strike.

If the strike takes place, VR will cancel all long-distance and local passenger train services for the duration of the strike.

See also  New Balance stores in Spain and Portugal close: all in liquidation

Passenger and freight trains that left on Sunday evening would be driven to their destinations, including the night trains between Sunday and Monday.

The labor dispute between RAU and Palta has been mediated by the national conciliator since the end of February.

RAU has previously rejected one national mediator’s settlement proposal and one negotiation result between the parties.

#Labor #dispute #train #strike #threatens #start #Monday #day #labor #dispute #reach #agreement

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Serbia and Kosovo agree to implement EU plan to normalize ties

Serbia and Kosovo agree to implement EU plan to normalize ties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result