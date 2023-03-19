Labor dispute | The train strike threatens to start on Monday – on the last day of the labor dispute, they are still trying to reach an agreement

No end date has been announced for the strike.

Locomotive drivers the labor dispute is still being tried to be resolved on Sunday, the day before the start of the announced strike.

The parties to the labor dispute will gather to find a solution in the afternoon with a national mediator Anu Sajavaaraled by

On Saturday, as well as the chairman of the Railway Union RAU, which represents the employees Tero Palomäki and the CEO of Palta, which represents the employer Tuomas Aarto told STT that they consider it very likely that the strike will start on Monday.

In addition to the parties to the labor dispute, national mediator Sajavaara has also described the negotiation situation as difficult.

All shifts are cancelled

If the strike takes place, VR will cancel all long-distance and local passenger train services for the duration of the strike.

Passenger and freight trains that left on Sunday evening would be driven to their destinations, including the night trains between Sunday and Monday.

The labor dispute between RAU and Palta has been mediated by the national conciliator since the end of February.

RAU has previously rejected one national mediator’s settlement proposal and one negotiation result between the parties.