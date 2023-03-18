Labor dispute | A solution to the locomotive drivers’ labor dispute is being sought during the weekend

The strike that stops train traffic threatens to start on Monday.

Locomotive drivers a solution to the labor dispute is to be sought during the weekend. Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara according to which the search for a solution can continue until Sunday. Sajavaara describes the situation of the labor dispute as very difficult.

– Here we will explore all the possibilities and keep in touch over the weekend, Sajavaara told STT on Friday.

No more detailed information has been given about the weekend schedules.

The strike that stops train traffic threatens to start on Monday. No end date has been announced for the strike.

If the strike takes place, VR will cancel all long-distance and local passenger train services for the duration of the strike. Passenger trains are therefore not driven by supervisors, VR’s communication told STT on Friday.

Passenger and freight trains that left on Sunday evening would be driven to their destinations, including the night trains between Sunday and Monday. The strike is scheduled to start immediately on Monday at 0:01.

I’m on strike for train tickets purchased for the period, the money is automatically repaid within about a week, VR tells. Without logging in, you can apply for compensation for tickets purchased on paper on VR’s website.

VR also refunds seat reservations for series tickets to customers and extends the validity period of season tickets for long-distance and local transport by the number of strike days.

If the customer wants to transfer the tickets to another time, it can be done without a change fee from Friday in VR’s application, website or by calling customer service.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) tells STT that metro traffic runs normally in the capital region despite a possible train strike.