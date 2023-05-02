“Premier Meloni cuts 4 billion in taxes on labor and says this is the most important tax cut in decades. False!”. Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, disputes on social media the picture outlined by the president of the Council Giorgia Meloni after the launch of the 2023 work decree.

“To give examples: the 80 euros were worth 10 billion a year, the cancellation of the Imu first home 4 billion, the Irap cost of labor 6 billion. I’ll save you everything else from Ires to Industry 4.0 to taxes for the agricultural world” , says Renzi, recalling measures launched in the past by the premier. “Meloni cuts 4 billion one-off and rejoices, we have silently cut 25 billion a year. Giorgia Meloni didn’t just argue with politics: she first of all argued with mathematics”.