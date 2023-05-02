As almost every year, public workers take advantage of May 1 to demand demands such as salary increases, improvements in working conditions and endless requests that unions generally shout in the streets.

This Monday was no exception. In Latin America workers led marches and protests. In Venezuela, for example, employees opposed to the government of Nicolás Maduro asked for a salary adjustment while those who support the ruling party “celebrated the day.”

In that country, the minimum wage does not reach 5 dollars a month. and for more than a year there are no adjustments. In March 2022, when the last increase of 130 bolivars was ordered, the amount was equivalent to $29.68. In just over a year, the minimum wage was cut by 83 percent.

Currently, a family of five people needs at least $510.88 per month for their food expenses, according to the latest report from the Center for Documentation and Social Analysis of the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (Cendas-FVM), a reference to the Lack of official figures.

Marches in Chile for Labor Day. Photo: EFE / Elvis González

This is the panorama in the region:

In Panama workers marched in the capital and other cities in defense of solidarity social security, more and better jobs and to demand respect for trade union freedom.

The country has been carrying out a long and up to now unproductive debate on ways to save one of the two pension subsystems of the Social Security Fund (CSS), which is about to run out of funds, according to local accounts and alerts from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Other problems faced by workers in Panama are informality, which reaches 48.2 percent, unemployment, 9.9 percent, and low wages in the formal sector of the economy, which “are not enough to cover” the needs as stated by the general secretary of the powerful Suntracs construction union, Saúl Méndez.

In Panama, with a per capita income of $14,617 in 2021, according to World Bank data, there are dozens of minimum wages, depending on the activity and area of ​​the country. But in a round figure this income reaches 380 dollars, economist Felipe Argote told EFE.

Workers marched in Panama. Photo: EFE/Welcome Velasco

In Colombia, the minimum wage for workers increased 10 percent in 2022, according to the most recent analysis by Oxfam Intermón, published this Monday.

The data collected by the document indicates that for 2021 the minimum wage in Colombia was 908,526 Colombian pesos (193 dollars at today’s exchange rate), while for 2022 it increased to one million pesos (212 dollars), representing an increase of 10 percent. hundred.

According to the same source, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was maintained from one year to the next, standing at 10 percent in the country last year.

The Colombian Government approved for this year a 16 percent increase in the minimum wage, up to 1,160,000 pesos (about 247 dollars today). Colombia closed 2022 with an interannual inflation of 13.12 percent, the highest figure recorded since 1999 according to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics.

Photo: Raúl ARBOLEDA / AFP

In Bolivia, the minimum wage was 2,164 bolivianos (about $314) in 2021 and 2,250 bolivianos ($326.50) in 2022, reflecting an increase of 4 percent as measured by Oxfam Intermón.

According to the study, the CPI grew 2 percent in the country in 2022 and highlights that the purchasing power of Bolivian workers rose 2 percent between 2021 and 2022. The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the Central Obrera Boliviana ( COB), the largest union entity in the country, agreed last week to a 5 percent increase in the national minimum wage and a 3 percent increase in the basic or contract salary.

In Costa Rica, the minimum wage grew by 2 percent in 2022, against inflation of 8 percent. It went from 317,915 colones (581 dollars at today’s exchange rate) in 2021 to 324,560 colones (593 dollars) in 2022.

However, the increase in wages failed to offset the increase in consumer prices, which in 2022 reached 8 percent, the highest figure in the decade.

Costa Rica, a country of 5.1 million inhabitants, currently has unemployment of 11.8 percent and informal employment of 43 percent, according to official data from the state National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

Inflation during 2023 has been falling and in the first quarter it registered a negative inflation rate of -0.92 percent, while year-on-year inflation stands at 4.42 percent.

In the case of Haiti, the salary increased by 37 percent in 2022in the midst of the generalized crisis that this country is experiencing, the poorest in America.

For Oxfam Intermón, the salary went from 13,000 gourdes (about 85.5 dollars) in 2021 to 17,810 gourdes (just over 116.5 dollars) last year.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices increased by 27 percent from 2021 to 2022, so the difference with respect to the increase in the minimum wage was 10 percent.

These data are recorded at a time when Haiti is immersed in a crisis at all levels (social, economic and political), in the midst of violence by armed gangs that control a large part of the country and, since last October, a new outbreak cholera that has already caused more than 600 deaths.

In Brazil, wages decreased 6.9 percent in 2022. The largest economic power in Latin America closed 2022 with inflation of 5.79 percent, compared to 10.06 percent in 2021.

Photo: . EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva announced that from now on workers who earn up to 2,640 reais (about 530 dollars) per month will be exempt from paying income tax. That limit has been frozen for eight years at 1,903 reais ($380).

For Guatemala, the salary had an increase of 5 percent in 2022. During 2021 it was 2,825 quetzales (262 dollars) and in 2022 it reached 2,959 quetzales (380 dollars).

One billion workers in 50 countries have suffered an average pay cut of $685 in 2022, a combined loss of $746 billion in real terms, compared to what they would have earned if wages had grown at the same rate as inflation, as analyzed by the Oxfam report.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZONWith information from EFE

