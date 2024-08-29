This Next Monday, September 2nd, will be celebrated in the United States Labor Day (Labor Day, in English), which is traditional in the country in commemoration of the work carried out daily by all the country’s workers. Learn about Which chains, shops and department stores will be open and which will be closed during this day.

According to the site of NBC 4 New York, the vast majority of major U.S. chainsunlike what happens on other major holidays such as Christmas, will open their doors as normalalthough there will be a small list of places that will join the strike and will be closed.

Regional supermarkets such as Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Acme, Safeway, Ralph’s, Vons, Mariano’samong others, will work normally during Labor Day, as well as the following major stores in the country:

Aldi

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

Target

Walmart

In addition, there will also be others such as Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Trader Joe’s, Walgreen’samong others, that will open at their normal hours. The only exceptions to those just mentioned that Aldi, Hobby Lobby and Sam’s Club will be working on reduced hours.

The The only well-known chain store in the United States that will remain closedaccording to the cited media, It will be Costcoas well as small local businesses that usually do not work on this day of celebration and rest for many workers in the country.

Other entities that will close their doors during Labor Day in the United States

In NBC 4 New York They also claim that Other entities that are not storesbut they do perform other functions, such as for example the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed on Labor Day in all its branches and will not be at the service of its customers.

In addition, FedEx and UPS will not provide pickup or delivery service during Labor Day, which will be important information for those waiting for a package to arrive at their home.

The same will happen with banking entities.which always close their doors on federal holidays, such as Labor Day. However, while their branches will not be open, some specific services such as self-service ATMs may be available.