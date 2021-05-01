This Saturday the Labor Day is celebrated in Argentina and in many countries of the world. This story began 134 years ago, in 1887, with the trial of eight anarchists, socialists and trade unionists accused of murder and conspiracy. Samuel Felden, Oscar Neebe and Michael Scwab received lengthy prison sentences. George Engel, August Spies, Albert Parsons, Adolf Fischer and Louis Lingg – who at the last minute committed suicide in his cell – were all put to the gallows.

The men were condemned and in 1889, a congress of the Second International decided to commemorate these martyrs and the International Workers’ Day was established in their honor.

The date chosen was not the date of his death, but May 1, when together with hundreds of thousands of American workers, in 1886, they stopped the country to demand the 8 hours of work.

Image of the front of the New York Stock Exchange in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua.

More than a century later, Forbes magazine and official Spanish bodies that deal with Statistics conducted a survey on which are the daily, “normal”, better paid jobs.

According to that report, that does not include elite athletes, established artists and big businessmen, at the head of the best payments are the members of administrative boards, those who have the advantage of proposing the salary to be charged to their colleagues. Its annual income is estimated at $ 300,000.

Their responsibility or work they perform is to decide on the actions that the company will carry out, any future or investment decisions. This person bears all the responsibility for many employees, and the financial part.

On the scale of highest paid activities follows the profession of doctor, with around 130 thousand dollars of annual profit, although it is a fairly saturated market. In South America, the countries that best reward the work of doctors are Brazil (about $ 27,000 a year), Chile ($ 21,000, compared to the general income per family of $ 15,000) and Colombia, where they charge around 19 thousand dollars.

Vaccines against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Today, the market is quite required by the coronavirus pandemic. Demand increases and income (in some countries) compensates for the long educational journey.

Other high-paying jobs include broker (financial intermediary between companies and businessmen, with annual earnings of 130 thousand dollars), company director (one step lower than the member of the board of directors), Plane Pilot, financial consultant and lawyer.

The airplane pilot job is rewarded with around $ 100,000 per year.

The list of most privileged jobs is completed with the role played by the marketing managerAlthough, in this case, the amount to be received depends directly on the ability and knowledge of market trends in relation to a certain business.

For its part, the job search portal Glassdor, based on data from the United States, also mentions among the best paid workers on the planet those pharmacists, company architects, IT engineering managers, and IT security engineers.

