The first day of May celebrates what is known as the ‘Day of the Worker’. It is a national holiday that commemorates the social advances made by workers since the late 19th century. For a long time it brought together large masses of workers in long demonstrations. Do you know what its origin and meaning is?

May 1 has its origin in the late nineteenth century, when workers worked 12 to 18 hour shifts in the industrial context of large factories. In the United States, the labor movement was growing and demanded the maxim of “eight hours of work, eight hours of rest and eight hours of leisure ”.

As early as 1868, the president Andrew Johnson Passed Eight Hour Work Day In Ingersoll Act in order to some workers like those of public works or the employees of labor offices, not thus for the workers of the factories.

The law counted on the rejection of the employers and some states established clauses that allowed to increase the working day. For this reason, the growing importance of the labor movement materialized in the May 1, 1886, when 307 demonstrations were called, joined by 88,000 workers in Chicago, at that time the second most populated city in the country.

The demonstrations followed one another in the following days, but also the altercations. On May 4, the police killed 8 protesters after an explosive had killed 7 members of the security forces.

8 people were arrested as responsible for the event and 5 of them were sentenced to death. They are known as ‘Chicago martyrs’: the typographer George Engel, The Carpenter Louis Lingg (who committed suicide in his cell before hanging) and journalists Adolf Fischer, Albert Parsons and August Spies.

Established by the Second International

Three years later, in 1889, the Second Socialist International established May 1 as the day on which the eight-hour day was commemorated and the demands of the labor movement.

In Spain, it was celebrated informally since the beginning of the 20th century, although it was not established as a holiday until 1931, during the regime of the Second Republic. Franco abolished the holiday after the coup. In 1955, The Catholic Church, under the papacy of Pius XII, decided to dedicate this day to commemorate Saint Joseph the Worker.

In Spain, the holiday was reestablished with the arrival of democracy. In other countries, however, it has been moved out of date. On The United States and Canada are celebrated on September 1 under the name ‘Labor Day’.