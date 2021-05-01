This Saturday is a Labor Day holiday. Therefore, in the City public services will operate with a special schedule.

The subway It will work with Sunday hours. That is, from 8 o’clock.

In addition, the formations only stop at the headwaters, in the stations where combinations are made, in transfer stations and in those close to essential care centers for this pandemic.

The supermarket chains announced that, like every year, they will remain closed during the holiday.

It is one of the three days in the year that they do not open their doors: May 1, December 25 for Christmas and January 1 for New Years. The rest of the holidays remain open.

For its part, the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires reported the schedule of public services for this Saturday, May 1, Workers’ Day.

Hospitals: the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work. Also the DetectAR device at the Teatro Colón.

Cemeteries: Burials in the Chacarita, Flores, Recoleta Cemeteries and the admission of the deceased to the Crematorium of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be carried out from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the destination, receiving the last procedure at 1:00 p.m. and starting the last Burial at 1:30 p.m.

Government Administration of Public Revenues and General Revenue Directorate: closed.

Communal headquarters: closed.

Civil registration: Will remain closed. Only the death guard will operate from 9 to 12.

Residue recolection: the service will work as usual.

Parking lot: It will be allowed to park on the avenues and streets where it is forbidden to park on business days from 7 am to 9 pm. It will not be allowed to park on avenues or streets where parking is prohibited 24 hours a day. On the ramps, sidewalks, ochavas, garages, bus stops, streets of coexistence, spaces reserved for people with disabilities, spaces reserved for clinics and hospitals and loading and unloading drawers, the prohibition continues to apply 24 hours a day. In addition there will be no restriction on entering the Center and pedestrian courts. More information: http://estacionamiento.gob.ar/

Ecobici: riders will have two main options: Weekend Recreation Pass ($ 300, four trips per day of up to 60 minutes), or Single Trip Recreational Pass ($ 70, one 30 minute trip in the day).

Tolls: the tolls will operate as a weekend, taking as peak hours the hours from 11 to 15 towards Province, and from 17 to 21 towards Center.

Driver’s license registry, Roca headquarters: closed.

Learning track: closed.

Vehicle Technical Verification: all seven floors will be closed.

Directorate General of Infractions: closed.

City Police and Firefighters + Emergencies Line 911; Logistics, Civil Defense and Emergency and Relief Guard + Line 103: 24-hour active guards.

Parks: Ecological Reserve, closed. Botanical Garden, closed. Ecopark, closed.

Museums: closed. For more information: http://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/museos. Public libraries, closed.

