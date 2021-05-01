In-person concerts are not yet allowed in the country, however, this is not an impediment for musical groups that wish to enliven their followers with the best of their repertoire, within the framework of the Labor Day.

Different cumbia orchestras have organized virtual shows to liven up the nights of their fans, who will be able to enjoy their favorite artists live and from their homes next to the family, this Saturday, May 1.

The first versus of the cumbia

The orchestras Harmony 10 and the Team 5 social networks were paralyzed since the announcement of the first versus de cumbia. ‘The children of Monsefú’ and ‘La Primerísima’ will perform together live for a musical hand in hand ‘this May 1, starting at 4:00 pm According to the announcement published on Instagram and Facebook, the sale of the Tickets are available on the Ticket website now (Entradaya.com) and have a cost of 60 soles.

Harmony 10 and Group 5 will be together in concert, this Saturday, May 1. Photo: capture Harmony 10 / Instagram

“Today we are going to enjoy Labor Day together. Happy day to all the workers !, it reads on the Armonía 10 social network. “A virtual hug for you, especially to all of us in this world of music. Strength and my good wishes to all of you, today we are going to give you joy so that you can enjoy it from the little house ”, published the audiovisual staff of Grupo 5.

The worker’s party

Karibeña radio organized a free virtual concert for its loyal cumbia listeners, with the participation of Corazón Serrano, Papillón, Los 5 de oro, Los Puntos del Amor, Percy Arana y Orquesta and Tony Rosado.

The Karibeña radio station organized a virtual concert to honor its listeners on Workers’ Day. Photo: Capture Facebook White House

The event will be broadcast free of charge through the fanpage of the audiovisual production company Casa Blanca HERE.

