For the second year in a row, protesters and unions celebrated May Day under the threat of Covid-19. Although, being the aggravating pandemic of job decline, the marches not only demanded better employment conditions, but also a real help against the closure of many unions. In some countries like Turkey, the demands were clouded by mass arrests; while the ILO described the current moment as devastated by the health crisis, with “millions” in poverty.

Every year, May 1 is symbolic of International Workers’ Day, dedicated to honoring the working class and their contributions to society. This 2021, the second appointment in a pandemic, thousands of citizens took to the streets of various cities around the world, despite and due to the restrictions by Covid-19.

Demands for greater protection and pay during the health crisis were at the center of these demonstrations, traditionally organized by unions.

While on the eve, the International Labor Organization ruled that, after a year of pandemic, it is observed how this “has devastated the world of work, destroying jobs, companies and ways of life, leading millions to poverty and making let global development go backwards. “

In France a “fair and sustainable solidarity” was called for

In the case of France, the protesters demanded social and economic justice, in addition to expressing their opposition to the plans of the Government of Emmanuel Macron to modify unemployment benefits.

More than 100,000 people took to the streets of Paris and other cities under a common banner: “just and sustainable solidarity”. They protested in favor of better working conditions, the end of “the destruction of employment in public services” and the state of emergency.

“A lot of money goes to those who have a lot and less to those who have nothing, as reflected in the unemployment insurance reform plan that we want to be eliminated,” criticized Philippe Martínez, head of the CGT union.

34 people were arrested in Paris, where 5,000 police officers were deployed. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

The unionists and students were joined by members of the ‘Yellow Vests’ movement, which three years ago started a wave of anti-government protests, as well as workers from sectors highly affected by the closures, such as culture.

The march in Paris started without problems until early in the afternoon there were some clashes and the police repressed to dissuade the most violent protesters. Agents made 34 arrests in the capital after rubbish containers caught fire and the windows of a bank branch were smashed.

Some 300 rallies were organized in other cities such as Lyon, Lille, Toulouse and Nantes. In the latter, the troops threw water against those present. On the Lille side, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who plans to challenge President Macron in next year’s presidential elections, attended the marches. “My wish for the working class is that they can free themselves from the fear of being unemployed,” said the politician.

Reduced concentrations in Germany, with a pandemic approach

In neighboring Germany, tens of thousands of people also participated in the May Day celebration. The unions, in a reduced version of their usual rallies, this year dedicated their message to “solidarity” between employees, during and after the pandemic.

The president of the German Federation of Trade Unions, Reiner Hoffmann, thus recognized, in Hamburg, that solidarity has made it possible to “avoid the worst” at this time. However, he warned that the crisis is leaving “enormous social and economic consequences.”

May 1 in Germany is traditionally marked by mostly left-wing protests. But this year both those on the left and the right flocked to the German capital to protest the restrictions imposed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. © Christian Mang / Reuters

In Berlin, the capital, the police deployed some 5,000 officers to monitor security measures for the coronavirus and intervene in the event of violent acts.

However, the situation developed in a “relatively calm” way in the middle of the afternoon, according to the spokesman for the Berlin police, Thilo Cablitz. At part-time, only 59 complaints had been filed, most of them for not abiding by measures against the virus.

In the UK, marches against new legislation that would limit the right to protest

Continuing with Europe, more than a thousand people marched in central London demanding that the Boris Johnson government reverse possible legislation that would increase police powers.

With this, the British Government would seek to give the police the power to block non-violent protests that have a “significant disruptive effect” on the public or in Parliament.

However, the protesters say they do not trust the police to protect them, but believe that the new laws may give the authorities more power to avoid politically uncomfortable protests. “I am very scared by the fact that they want to turn the protest into a crime for which it can be stopped,” explained for example the therapist Jade Rea, 30 years old. “I don’t think there is any justification for it, because the idea of ​​a protest is to interrupt and draw people’s attention to something urgent,” he added.

For their part, the police said that nine people were arrested and that the officers “continued to work” with the protesters who had gathered in a park in south London after the march.

More than 200 people were arrested in Turkey during the day

But the record for arrests was set by Turkey. Turkish police arrested more than 200 people and also used tear gas against others to disperse protesters in Istanbul.

The governorate of the capital thus reported in a statement that 212 people were arrested while trying to enter Taksim Square, which since Friday has been sealed between large security measures. Other union and labor sources increased the number of detainees to 230.

The detainees were captured when they tried to head to Taksim Square, carrying posters in favor of the workers’ struggle and shouting slogans such as’ Taksim cannot close to the people ‘.

Turkish police detained more than 200 people in Istanbul in defiance of government-imposed restrictions. © Bulen Kilic / AFP

Taksim Square is a landmark for the Turkish trade union movement after the bloody incidents on May Day 1977, when ultra-nationalist groups opened fire on those gathered in the square, killing 34 people.

Local media also reported police efforts to prevent journalists from filming the demonstrations, citing a new police circular.

For its part, the governor’s office reported that some unions were allowed to hold events on the occasion of the annual party, while others who had “illegally assembled” were detained, violating the blockade.

Turkey this week adopted a 17-day partial shutdown, which includes stay-at-home orders and the closure of schools and some businesses, to curb a third wave of the virus that has caused a record number of daily deaths in the country.

In Panama, inclusion was required; in Chile an unemployment benefit was announced

On this occasion, the backdrop in Panama was the highest unemployment rate in the last 20 years, in addition to a national debate to reform pensions. With these elements, the country’s unions demonstrated denouncing the “exclusionary model that takes away labor and social security rights” from the working class, from which they asked for unity to achieve a nation “prosperous for all.”

“More than a year after the pandemic (started), the working class is mobilizing to commemorate May Day, which in Panama takes us in the midst of a pandemic that is being felt with rigor in the class struggle,” he said before EFE Saúl Méndez, leader of the Suntracs construction union.

At the Latin American extreme, the Chilean government announced that it plans to launch a subsidy for new workers – a payment that would be added to the salary – in order to encourage hiring in the midst of the crisis. For the treasury, the measure will involve a disbursement of 248 million dollars, at the same time that it will be able to benefit 500,000 people throughout the country.

With EFE, AFP, Reuters and local media