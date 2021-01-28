In the center, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, talks with ERC deputy Joan Capdevila i Esteve (i) this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies. Marshal / EFE

The Ministry of Labor has created a committee of experts to study the referent to take to raise the minimum interprofessional salary to 60% of the average salary. The creation of this group was part of the commitments that the Labor Minister, Yolanda Díaz, acquired a year ago when she reached her first social dialogue agreement to increase the SMI to 950 euros per month, measured in 14 payments per year.

Bringing the SMI up to 60% of the average salary is an electoral promise of the parties that make up the Government and an old union demand. They are based on the recommendation of the European social charter. However, this document does not fix exactly that figure but rather speaks of a living wage. The definition of this concept is subsequently made by a committee of experts of the European Council, which places it at 60% of the average salary.

This aspect is not entirely clear either, since there are some who interpret whether when speaking of average salary the net or gross amount should be taken. That explains the discrepancy that at some point has been seen between CC OO, which has spoken of just over 1,000 euros, and UGT, which has raised this figure to almost 1,200 euros.

To unify all these points, Labor has set up this commission made up of six women and eight men, among whom there are several of academic origin, others appointed by the social agents and, finally, others from the Executive itself. “The commission’s mandate is to set, for the SMI, the figure of 60% average salary, and the most appropriate path of convergence in this legislature,” says the ministry’s statement.

The components are:

– Antón Costas, Professor of Economic Policy at the University of Barcelona

– Olga Cantó, professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Alcalá de Henares

– Gemma Galdón, researcher at the Department of Sociology at the University of Barcelona

– José Ignacio Pérez, former professor of Economics at the Carlos III University

– Rafael Muñoz de Bustillo, Professor of Applied Economics at the University of Salamanca

– Inmaculada Cebrián, Professor of Economics at the University of Alcalá de Henares

– Sara de la Rica, Professor of Economics at the University of the Basque Country

– María Jesús Cedrún, Secretary General of the UGT in Cantabria

– Carlos Martín, director of the Economic Cabinet of CC OO

– Edita Pereira, secretary of the CEOE Economic and Financial Policy Commission

– Luis Aribayos, Director of Economy and Digital Transformation at Cepyme

– Manuel Lago, economist and adviser to the Cabinet of the Minister of Labor

– César Veloso, adviser to the Cabinet of the Minister of Finance

– Carlos Corps, general director of Macroeconomic Analysis of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.