If the decision is not complied with, the union will be fined R$500,000 per hour; strike is scheduled for Monday (Nov 6)

The president of TRT-10 (Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region), judge Alexandre Nery de Oliveira, suspended the bus workers’ strike in Brasília, scheduled to begin this Monday morning (6.Nov.2023). If workers fail to comply with the decision, DF Road Workers Union will be fined R$500,000 per hour of strike. Here is the full decision (PDF – 653 kB).

The union announced this Sunday (Nov 5) the start of the strike on public transport. The decision was taken at a meeting, after the salary adjustment proposal made by the companies was denied. O Power360 He tried to contact the entity to find out if the strike was continuing, but as of 10pm he had not received any response. The space remains open and the report will be updated with new information.

In the decision, the president of the TRT stated that the category “advanced in apparent abuse of the right to strike by not observing the need to launch the strike just 72 hours after communicating it to employers and users of the public transport system in the Federal District”.

Another point analyzed by Alexandre Nery was the lack of scale for bus workers, who perform an essential service for the population, and cannot stop 100%.

At peak times, from 6am to 8:30am and from 5pm to 7:30pm, the fleet must operate at 100%. At other times, the service is reduced to 80%.

The president of the TRT declared that “the strike has no established limits to guarantee its operation according to the minimum needs of the local population, which is why an apparent affront to what is contained in article 11 of the Strike Law also emerges, with the worker category also advancing in this area in an apparent abuse of the right to strike, without denoting the same failures of the employer category”.

“Considering all this, I believe that the crucial flaw in the outbreak of the wall movement, which before class struggle must involve minimum respect for the user population, demands that the strike that has been triggered be suspended, completely, without any bias, in order to allow that the Court, with the support of the Public Ministry, can act to resolve the conflict”said the judge.

The decision established an urgent hearing between the parties for 2pm this Monday (Nov 6), in the session room of the TRT-10 Full Court, in Brasília.

The parties must present their conciliation proposals “for mediation by the Presidency of this Court [TRT-1o], ultimately deciding on the maintenance, conformation or revocation of this injunction”.