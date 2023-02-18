WORK, CONSULENTI STUDY FOUNDATION: “CATEGORY UNDER ATTACK WELL BEYOND THE RIGHTS OF THE NEWS

“The allegations formulated in the many articles published in recent days by ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, supported only by anonymous statements, are firmly rejected by the Fondazione Studi consultants of the Work”so the Fondazione Studi dei consultants of the Work in a note. The story has emerged in the past few hours. There are two foundations. But probably one is too many and risks being a big problem also for the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone. For most there is only the “Study Foundation”, the non-profit set up in 2001 at the behest of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants that Calderone led until Meloni was appointed to the government. her husband, Rosario De Luca has been the president of the Foundation for years. And it is he who in 2018 decides to create another one: the “Fondazione Studi Consulenti del Lavoro Srl”. It is still called a foundation, but it is a limited liability commercial company that De Luca led until last November. As written by Fatto, for former employees it would be a “trick to fire”.

“The hate campaign unleashed by the newspaper against the category of consultants of the Work – continues the note from the Study Foundation consultants of the Work – goes far beyond the right to report. It affects the honorability of the profession and of individuals. For weeks, a compulsive action of stalking, phone calls, private messages has been underway, which have damaged the privacy of employees and managers, who have seen themselves attacked in their privacy. Although the political purpose of all this is clear, it is certainly not the ground on which the category of consultants of the Work confronts”.

“Going into the details of the many specious reconstructions, the establishment of Fondazione Studi Srl, dating back to 2018, a good 5 years ago, and of which Fondazione Studi is the sole shareholder, was deliberated to keep institutional activities separate from commercial ones, subject to separate accounting, a choice made for the purposes of better regulatory compliance. That this choice was made ‘to be more free in layoffs and not comply with the regulations on Work it is a pure invention, necessary for the drafters of the articles to support the political motivation of their action. The proof can be found in the minimal mobility of workers which in the history of the two Foundations has led to only two situations of litigation, one of which was reconciled by express request of the Judge and the other launched in the same direction, always on impulse of the Judge,” he recalls.

“THE consultants of the Work – he points out – they promote the Work ethical, they reaffirm the duty to respect the rules and are an example of legality. For this reason, it is not tolerable to silently accept sentences with obviously defamatory content and devoid of any objective foundation whatsoever. The reference is to those expressed in the article published in ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’ of the day 17 February, in which statements by the lawyer Vincenzo Martino are reported, according to which ‘the fictitious division of companies is nothing new. It is a way of circumventing the rules on dismissals too often recommended by them consultants of the Work‘. These generic and defamatory statements harm the reputation of the category of consultants of the Work and the immediate rectification of the same is required. In the absence, the most appropriate actions to protect the image will be evaluated e of the good name of consultants of the Work“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

