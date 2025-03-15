Labor casualties due to common contingency (common disease and non -labor accident) have grown by 44.9% between 2019 and 2024, more than triple than affiliations to the General Social Security regime, which in the same period increased 13.3%.

According to him Common contingency observatory 2024 of the mutual asepeyo, during the past exercise more than 290 million days offequivalent to the lack of work assistance of some 950,000 workers all year.

This average does not reflect a generalized problem, according to EFE, the territorial director of the Centro de Asepeyo area, Constantino Perea, who considers that the main points of concern are the repeat processes, The increase in psychiatric casualties and the longest duration of prolonged casualties.

The manager emphasizes that 70% of workers have not had any decline in the yearwhile 3.7% of employees accumulate 32.1% of the processes.

In 2024, every month they started average 676,022 casualties5.3 % more than in 2023, of which 4 out of 10 lasted up to three days, a proportion that rises to almost 7 out of 10 if those that reached 15 days are added.

Perea explains that these casualties are those that struggle the primary care of the National Health System and consider that those of less than four days could be referred to the mutual social security collaborators who They have resources to take care of these processes.

However, in his opinion, the evolution that the casualties are having than more than 90 days are extendedwhich are only 12 % of the total, but that are growing in double digit both in number and in duration.

According to the observatory, the average duration of the casualties by common contingency is in 37.1 days, 3.1 days more than in 2023; while those that exceed 100 days of decline have increased more than 10 days.

This situation hides, says Perea, the problem of waiting lists and lack of medical specialiststhat unnecessarily lengthen the processes due to the delay in diagnostic tests and interventions.

In this context, the government agreement with social agents is framed to give more prominence to the mutuals in the casualties of Traumatological origina collaboration that has not been implemented in any Autonomous Community, according to the director of Asepeyo.

He average number of casuals initiated per month for every 1,000 workers has been 36.2 in 2024, 1.8 more than in 2023, an incidence that varies from the maximum of 56.8 in Navarra to the minimum of 19.7 in Extremadura.

The communities with the highest incidence issue short 72.7 days, while in Navarra it is 26.6 days.

Psychiatric pathology continues up

33.2% of all casualties correspond to traumatological pathologiesa rate that has remained stable in 2024; While the second pathology with the highest prevalence, which is the psychiatric, has increased a percentage point, to the 14.8% of total cases.

After psychiatric pathology, which has doubled its incidence in eight years, there are around a 70% of cases With a base psychiatric problem, although Asepeyo estimates that another 30% is usually related to labor or family problems that could be channeled by other ways such as mediation in the company itself or conciliation.

Psychiatric low is the fifth larger durationwith 129 days on average, behind the oncological (196 days on average), the cardiac (153 days), the shoulder (149 days) and the knee (137 days).