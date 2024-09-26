Labor bill: brawl in the Chamber, M5s abandons the chamber but Pd attacks, “it’s not Rai…”

Brawl in the Chamber over the Labor Bill, with the opposition in the trenches after the declaration of inadmissibility of a series of amendments and the no to the request to suspend the work. The M5s decided to leave the room: “Over 50 amendments declared inadmissible to the Labor Bill, including the one on the minimum wage which was adequately quantified and technically covered from an economic point of view, are an unacceptable mockery. For this reason the M5S decided to leave the Chamber. On the part of this majority there is no desire to dialogue. Enough is enough,” said M5S group leader Francesco Silvestri.

“Faced with this total closure, I ask the President of the Chamber to submit a request for a Conference of Group Leaders. The total closure to a discussion on these issues reopens the need for an evaluation, it is necessary to have a discussion within the Group Leaders”, said the leader of the Democratic Party Chiara Braga.

The Dem parliamentarians, even in individual interventions in the chamber, However, they underlined the fact that they remained in the chamber for the examination of the bill. “When it comes to obtaining seats in Rai, always present to vote. However, when we don’t talk about seats, we abandon the chamber”, underlined parliamentary sources from the Democratic Party, referring to the M5s.

Work bill: M5s to Pd, ‘is Renzi’s line?’

“The Democratic Party uses the same words used by Faraone in the classroom. We don’t want the Democratic Party to let Renzi dictate its line, even at work, where Italia viva has nothing to teach.” I say this to qualifying parliamentary sources of the M5s, replying to the statements of the dems on the labor bill.

