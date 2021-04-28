The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at the headquarters of the ministry this Wednesday. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

The Ministry of Labor and the autonomous communities have approved this Wednesday by a vast majority the distribution of 2,111 million for active employment policies. Only Murcia has voted against, while Catalonia, the Basque Country and Andalusia have abstained, according to the very department headed by Yolanda Díaz. In addition, the employment strategy for the coming years has also gone ahead, and this point unanimously. This is a first step in the reform of active policies (training, accompaniment of the unemployed, job search, help to companies), since the Law must now begin to be negotiated in three bands ―Executive, social agents and autonomies― of Employment that regulates them. This is one of the key changes in the labor market promised to Brussels that must be ready and approved this year, according to the calendar included in the recovery plan that the Executive has to send to the European Commission before Friday.

One of the aspects that Minister Díaz has highlighted the most when announcing the approval of the distribution of funds is that 45% of these are subject to compliance with a series of execution requirements that, according to a regional official, come to be linked to the volume of people attended in public employment offices, the training carried out or the rate of insertion of the unemployed. For 2021, this distribution would have been made based on the data from 2019 and 2020. For the following years, it is intended to create a commission with the communities to redesign these indicators, explained Gerardo Gutiérrez, general director of the State Public Employment Service.

More information

In addition to this, Díaz has also pointed out that he wants to develop the evaluation of active policies, a lack repeatedly highlighted by experts and the European Union each time they address the issue. To carry out this examination, the minister has announced that she has the Airef to analyze what is happening in the ministry itself. Later it has clarified that although the Fiscal Authority would not evaluate the 17 communities directly, its imprint would be noticed through the revision that it makes of the work performance, since this department is the one that distributes the funds. The review, unlike what is done now, will not be annual but will be more continuous: at six months, at 12 and 18.

The 2,111 million whose distribution has been agreed this Wednesday do not represent the entire item that is going to be allocated to this chapter during 2021, there would still be about 1,400 million more. In total there are 3,500 million this year, which represents a substantial increase over previous years. It must be taken into account that all these funds do not include the money that is allocated to employment policies in the Basque Country, since the transfer of these competencies to this autonomous community was agreed on the basis of its inclusion in the Basque quota. On the other hand, it does include the money from the Navarre regional community.

Of the money that has been distributed this Wednesday, the largest item is the 1,175, million that are dedicated to training and the issues most directly linked to insertion policies, such as the financing of the 3,000 counselors that are in the regional services financed by central administration. The following is the 600 million that go to young people. There is also a significant amount of 70 million for the modernization of public services, an element that, as has been demonstrated during this crisis, becomes peremptory. Minister Díaz has exemplified this by speaking of the “use and deployment of algorithms and big data, without bias, guaranteeing the neutrality of the tool ”. “For example, we all know the expression ‘we have to go to wedge’, it is about digitizing all these elements,” he detailed.

By autonomous communities, in the list distributed by Work, it is observed that Andalusia with almost 350 million is the community that will receive the largest amount of funds. It is followed by Catalonia, with 345 million, and Madrid with 273 million. In the communiqués issued after the conference by various autonomous communities, satisfaction with the result of the conference can be seen, especially due to the increase in funds received this year. This would be the case of the Balearic Islands, which points out that the 66.4 million it receives represent an increase of 41.8%. The Valencia Community also applauds the increase in funds that have reached it, 44% more, to 304 million.