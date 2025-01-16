The Secretary of State for Labor, Joaquín Pérez Rey, has conveyed to the social agents this afternoon the Government’s proposal to raise the minimum interprofessional wage by 50 euros per month, up to 1,184 euros for fourteen payments, with retroactive effects from 1 January 2025, although he specified that This approach is “flexible” in order to make the agreement possible.

“Our position is flexible to reach an agreement. I believe that the Ministry must be within the parameters indicated to us by the experts, who have told us what 60% of the average salary is, and therefore, obviously, we are very involved with what what the report of all these experts have told us. But we are going to see how the negotiation goes and above all we are going to see, once the position of the unions is already known, What is the position of the employers?. And then, in that environment we will try to reach an agreement that we hope will be reached by all the parties involved,” said Pérez Rey.

After the meeting with social agents to address the increase in the minimum wage, the Secretary of State for Labor stressed that the meeting has passed in “good tone” and has summoned the social agents for the next day the 22nd to try to reach “a definitive agreement.”

Likewise, he has stated that Labor’s position is that this new increase in the SMI It should be exempt from personal income tax.

“The Ministry of Labor is not competent to establish the taxation of salaries, or any other taxable event. This is an exclusive competence of the Ministry of Finance. I can tell you what the opinion that the Ministry has is. We believe that the interprofessional minimum wage It should be the place from where taxation begins. That is, we understand that, just as it has been done on other occasions, the minimum income tax exemption must evolve in the same way as the interprofessional minimum wage evolves,” Pérez Rey pointed out.

The unions, for their part, have raised an increase in the minimum wage by 2025 of between 5% or 6%to place it “more or less” at 1,200 euros per month, since they understand that the 4.4% increase proposed by Labor does not place the SMI at 60% of the average salary, as established by the European Social Charter.

For his part, according to Pérez Rey, CEOE has not transferred any figures during the meetingbut has expressly stated that his attendance at it was aimed at knowing the reasons, the proposal of the Ministry and the union organizations.

“The CEOE will evaluate its own position on the 22nd, which is when we will meet again that same afternoon to try to reach a definitive agreement,” said Pérez Rey.