Wine, the label “seriously damages health” The EU’s mad desire not to “protect” Mediterranean products

Finally they managed to get the wine labeled with “seriously harmful to health”. We have all had confirmation that we had a lackluster European Governance, with the tendency to postpone important decisions not by days, but by months (read CAP PRICE). This mad desire to want to “not protect” Mediterranean products smacks of lobbies, right?

Let me give you an example: excess alcohol (read also spirits), medicines and food in general is really dangerous. I refer you to the 1973 film directed by Marco Ferreri “La grande binge” where a group of friends decides to commit suicide by eating their hearts out.

To return to the subject, I have the vague feeling that our Governors and our Parliamentarians do not care much about simple products that satisfy the palate (they also wanted to block the cheeses with mold and think that the latter created the penicillin – thanks Fleming); just think that recently the OK has been given for the use of crickets and larvae to put in our flours. YUCK!

Does Europe have a strong xenophilic sense regarding food and other non-food products (see the myopia of Russian gas addiction)? Why then don’t they take an example from the Americans who are aware that prohibition does not pay and makes criminals rich? Just think that: ESA 2010 – ISTAT, since 2014 has been informing us that the marketing of drugs, prostitution and the smuggling of tobacco and alcohol also enter into the calculation of GDP! Can it get more incongruous than that? They just invent them all. Have you ever seen the above labels written on whiskey bottles? Yet here is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tell us, it emerges that in the period from 1999 to 2016 almost half a million American citizens – 460,760 to be precise – died from cirrhosis and also 136,442 from hepatocellular carcinoma, i.e. the most common form of liver cancer, which occurs in the vast majority of cases in people with cirrhosis of the liver. USA: the devastating impact of alcohol consumption (aleteia.org).

Now, says my general practitioner: “everything that is excessive hurts!” let alone who finds a way to piss off the economy by desecrating the good “living” at the table”.

Est modus in rebus sunt certi denique | quos ultra citraque nequit consistere rectum – There is a right measure in things, there are right boundaries | beyond which the right thing cannot exist (fifth Horace Flaccus)

