The locksmith opened the door, locked from the inside, and there was Fredy Mauricio, gagged, tied, bloodied, tortured, dead. What had happened in that house on November 29, 2021, and why was it locked from the inside? How had the perpetrators of the murder escaped if it was a fifth floor and there was nowhere to run without being seen? And, the last question of all: why? There were many questions to be resolved after that discovery full of questions that the investigators of the V Homicide Group began to unravel through a tiny label found at the crime scene. “Superbazaar. 1.80 euros”, read that small orange piece of paper.

Fredy, a Spanish real estate agent of Latin origin who lived in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas, did not know that his enemies were very close. So much so that they had information that in his home, inside the dressing room of his room, there was a safe. Plus, they knew when to catch him off guard. On November 28 last year, someone called his house. He confidently opened, and that was what marked the horrible end of it. He suffered an hour and a half of torture, in which he was beaten, interrogated and had his wrists tied with cable ties. When they realized they weren’t going to get the information they were looking for, the combination to the safe, they covered her mouth with duct tape and unpinned the box with knives found in the victim’s kitchen.

Having no news of her son, Fredy’s 51-year-old mother conveyed her concern to the police and two officers went to her home. Thirty hours after the death, a locksmith opened the door and bumped into something on the floor. It was a corpse. Summa paramedics arrived soon after, though there was nothing they could do. The mother had an anxiety attack and she had to be treated by the psychological team of the emergency service.

With Freddy dead, it was the house that was going to have to speak for him. Investigators conducted two hours of painstaking inspections looking for clues. “They found objects of interest, such as remains of bridles equal to the ones he had used to tie him up, duct tape, a box of latex gloves in which four pairs were missing …”, detail police sources. All of these items had a common label: Superbazaar. That was the thread that the investigators pulled to reconstruct the last hours of that corpse that they found half-naked and locked up in their own home. They searched the businesses in the area relentlessly in search of the business to which that sticker belonged.

Those responsible for the investigation decided to use a weapon that the National Police always has in the chamber: citizen collaboration. “Do you know which business in Madrid this label belongs to?”, read the tweet he published on his networks. “We get so many emails that in three and a half hours we had identified the business that allowed us to identify the perpetrators”, point out sources close to the case. It was a Parla local. They began to collect the answers. Why? For the contents of the safe. How? to blows Who? The harsh reality is that it was his cousin and his wife who supposedly orchestrated this coup, for which they hired seven other people, each with her role in the crime. “He got out of hand, they just wanted to hit him to steal, but they ended up killing him,” police sources explain.

Investigators have questioned more than 20 witnesses, reviewed 500 hours of recordings from a dozen businesses and stations, and followed the suspects for hours to put an end to the enigma of the Pessulum case, lock in Latin, popularly known as the crime of etiquette. The answer to the other great mystery, why the house was locked from the inside, came with the results of the autopsy and the crime scene inspections: it had been him with the last breath of life left to him, the one who locked himself up. Shortly after he had a heart attack as a result of the stress suffered during the attack. He died in the panic that they would come back for him. His last gesture in his life was protection.

Seven men and two women are already in prison for this crime, in which the investigators undoubtedly appreciate planning because they chose the right time and day and also brought tools to immobilize the victim. Kidnapping, robbery with violence and, finally, homicide are the crimes for which they will have to answer to justice. They left too many clues in the house that she ended up speaking for Freddy.

