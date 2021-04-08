While large consumer companies ask the Government to leave the system of Maximum Prices imposed more than a year ago, from the Ministry of Commerce they are responding with more controls.

You are now looking closely at the labels. And this Thursday he imputed three large companies for market similar products at different prices.

Commerce accuses Mondelēz, Bagley (from Arcor and France’s Danone) and PepsiCo for alleged infractions for selling products with Signs almost identical to existing ones in the gondolas, at different prices.

“The methodology that these companies used when minimally modifying a property and / or the net content of some of their products, to then be able to substantially increase their prices, may represent a breach of the basic principles of the Consumer Defense Law (No. 24,240), “Commerce said in a statement.

Some companies have been applying the strategy of modifying presentations or launching new products with additives to achieve get out of the corset of price controls.

It is a trend that appears every time the government decides to monitor the gondolas.

Case by case

Commerce accuses Mondelēz of offering the Pepitos cookies in two presentations with labels “similar and misleading”.

Both packages are marketed under the name “Pepitos Original”, using the same packaging in terms of color, design and phrases. Nevertheless, there is a difference of 1 gram in weight net (118 gr and 119 gr) and an increase of more than 50% in the final price.

On the online page of Coto you can see the two packages of Pepitos.

Also, on the label of the 119 g container, the legend reads “With Cadbury sparks”. Regardless of whether this quality exists and is effectively the differential between both products, the same it might not be noticed in the face of the multiplicity of stimuli that the labels contain.

In the case of Bagley, something similar happens with smiles cookies. The brand presents two practically identical versions with a difference of 10 grams in their net content, and a 30% higher selling price, says the body that Paula Español commands.

Finally, an equivalent attitude was found in the company PepsiCo, since in the gondolas of the shops coexist two versions of salty sticks (Pehuamar) with a difference of 6 grams in its net weight and approximately 15% increase in the final price.

The two containers of Palitos Salados brand Pehuamar (PepsiCo) described by the Secretary of Commerce.

Imputation and sanctions

In the Secretariat they maintain that the process against these companies is still “in the instance of imputation “. And they explain that, in the event that the behaviors warned are actually credited, “the fines for each of the companies can amount to a maximum of $ 550 million (Decree No. 274/19).

“After having identified the proliferation of this type of practice, through resolution 283/2021, the Ministry of Internal Trade created the Signs and Labels Inspection System (SIFIRE), a structural measure that seeks avoid multiple presentations of the same product with minimal differences to others already marketed, in headings and categories of mass consumption such as food, perfumery, personal care, cleaning and home cleaning “, explains Comercio.

“By pre-examining product labels and tags, you avoid commercial benefits, prevent the existence of informational gaps and the inclusion of messages with ambiguous or incomplete expressions that induce a wrong or unconscious purchase decision is prevented “, they say.

