The activism of former governor Francisco Labastida Ochoa against the reelection of Alejandro Moreno as national president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party stirred up the waters among the PRI members of Mochis, his homeland, as well as the country. Labastida Ochoa He began to manipulate national media to counteract the direct or indirect attacks that have been launched against him.Alito“In the tug-of-war following the agreements of the National Assembly in which the statutes for re-election were modified. The former governor recounts some episodes about “Alito” to discredit him. What remains to be seen is whether the group of prominent PRI members will take legal action to invalidate the agreements of the assembly or if they will present a candidate to play against “Alito” in the election of the new leadership.

The postponement of the changes of officials in his cabinet caused some sectors to begin to pressure the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, to carry them out. The business sector is one of them. The president of Coparmex, José Ramos, has already questioned the results in public services because in his opinion the city continues to be “dirty and dark.” In the decision of the changes of officials, the only thing they can do is ask the mayor to Vargas Landeros that the new ones that are going to be appointed have the profile. Yes, because that power only corresponds to the mayor.

By the way, Vargas Landeros made the message about the changes he has planned in his cabinet clearer. That’s in case someone didn’t understand or was confused about the route he is going to follow to make them happen. First, he is asking each of the officials for a report so that he can make a decision based on it. It’s not that he has backed down.

The local Morena deputy ahomense Juana Minerva Vázquez belled the cat. In the State Congress’s tribune, she accused that in the Civil Registry of Sinaloa They are charging 359 pesos to register those who are in debt to pay alimony. The head of the department, Margarita Villaescusa, is in trouble, and apart from that detail, she also had another one with the local Morena deputy Almendra Negrete, who accused Villaescusa of a lack of professionalism, will and sensitivity to attend to the LGBT communityIt wasn’t Villaescusa’s day yesterday.

Everything indicates that the retention of the General Prosecutor of the Republic will remain forever in Poblado 5, Valle del Carrizo, no matter what they do. Despite the scandal that arose due to the excessive action they took against a truck driver, everything remains the same at that point that for many is illegal. How many of them are really agents or public prosecutors of the agency?

Almost all of them are hooded, and no one knows who they are. So, in case of any abuse, excess, etc., the citizen has no one to identify in case they want to file a complaint. And there is no human power that can put them in line, because Governor Rubén Rocha, local deputy César Guerrero, etc., could not do it.

