Dubai (Union)

The Togolese Lapa Kodjo, Al Ain striker, who has scored 90 goals in his career with Al-Zaeem so far, including 12 doubles, 3 hat-tricks and a super hat-trick on 4 occasions, used to shine in snatching awards as well, to win the Cup. “Sport for All”, a star for “round 16”, in the weekly referendum that the platform is conducting to choose the stars of the “ADNOC Professional League”, for the third time this season, with a percentage of 65%, followed by a large margin, Spain’s Paco Alcacer, the Sharjah player, “leader of the league” by 11. %, which is the same prize arrangement in the seventh round.

Muhammad Al Shamsi, the unit’s goalkeeper, won the “Golden Glove” for the best goalkeeper in “round 16”, with a rate of 51.6%, beating Khaled Issa “Al Ain” and Adel Al Hosani “Sharjah”.

Yahya Al-Mulla’s whistle was the best in the round with 56%, after the distinguished performance of Al-Mulla in managing the exciting Al-Bataeh and Bani Yas match, and Muhammad Al-Harmoudi, the referee for the Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al-Wasl match, won second place with 44%.

The voting mechanism in the referendum depends on dividing 40% of the committee’s share of 20 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 60% is allocated to the public referendum for the network’s followers and audience.