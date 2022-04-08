Dubai (Etihad)

The Togolese striker Laba Kodjo of Al-Ain, top scorer in our league with 20 goals, won the “Sport for All” Star Cup for the 20th round, which is the fourth time that Laba has won the title, after leading the leader “Al-Zaeem Al-Ainawi” to an exciting victory over its guest Al-Wasl. 3-2 at the end of the twentieth stage of the ADNOC Professional League, where the player scored a double to obtain the full mark from the experts in the Sport for All poll, with a score of 20 out of 20, with a percentage of 40%, in addition to 37.4% of the network’s audience votes, to lead the league’s top scorer in the network’s poll with a total of 77.4 %.

The award for the best goalkeeper in the twentieth round was awarded to Ahmed Chambeh, goalkeeper of Al Nasr team, by 37%, after achieving a new record in our league by blocking three penalty kicks in one match from Sharjah players.

The best whistle in the round was the international referee Sultan Abdul Razzaq, with 63% of the total votes of experts and fans of the Sport for All network, after his success in managing the confrontation of Al Nasr and Sharjah, which is the fifth time this season that Sultan has won the title.