Dubai (Al Ain)

Al-Ain presented distinguished levels in the Professional League Cup, and was able to hit a big date against Al-Ahly youth in the final, which will be held on May 4, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, to reach Al-Ain, for the third time in its history, to the League Cup final, knowing that he was crowned with the title. In the first edition of the 2008-2009 season.

More than one player emerged in Al Ain during the tournament competitions, in light of the homogeneity and harmony in which the team members play, under the leadership of coach Sergey Rebrov, who created a variety of technical skills, which emerged distinctly as a collective system.

Among the most prominent players, who appeared at a remarkable level with the eye, in the League Cup this season, the duo Lapa Kodjo and Sofiane Rahimi, the first fluent in the language of goals, and the second distinguished in speeds and various skills, in addition to his mastery in creating opportunities, and a third name that is no less good About the duo, Juanca, who created 10 chances for his teammates.

lapa kodjo

Matches: 4

Playing minutes: 174

Objectives: 3

Shots: 6

Shot on goal: 3

Industry Opportunities: 3

Sufian Rahimi

Matches: 5

Playing minutes: 320

Objectives: 1

Shots: 11

Shot on goal: 5

Industry Opportunities: 5