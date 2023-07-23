Murcia (Union)

Al Ain striker Lapa Kodjo confirmed that the preparations for the summer preparatory camp are very good, and that the current atmosphere makes the team aspire to achieve the best, as its only goal is to win titles in the new season, and it does not accept anything else.

Laba’s speech came in a distinguished program entitled “The Best”, and he said: The new players fit into the training directly, as if we have been playing together for two seasons.

And he continued: From the first day of our arrival at the camp until now, I feel happy to see this wonderful group, and all the services and facilities are of a distinguished level, and I assure you that if we maintain this level of performance, we can achieve many good things in the new season.

The player revealed that he had established many projects, but he considered that what is considered his life project is “LKF9” for community and humanitarian initiatives to provide gifts throughout the season to fans and visit schools at the end of the school year to provide meals and celebrate with the poor as well as visiting patients in hospitals, and he said: When I see orphaned children without parents, I work to provide support and assistance to them, and when I receive positive comments, this prompts me to continue on the same path, as these children are just like my children and I remember my father and know that this is difficult for them when they find themselves without a father. Or a mother or even brothers, and you can imagine the extent of their suffering, so I consider this project one of the biggest and best of my projects. Praise be to God that God has given me a good and that I am repaying the debt to these children, and I will continue to do so throughout my life if God destined me to do so and I will not stop these works and I feel happy when I make donations to these children.

The player recalled his memories with Al Ain, and said: I believe that my goal against Al Wahda club, at Al Nahyan Stadium, which gave us preference in the season before last to achieve the league title, is the best for me, for nothing but that the owner of the land at the time was competing for the title, but winning it with a goal without a response in his land and in front of his fans, enhanced our chances, especially after we widened the difference to seven points, and I believe that this goal is important in winning the 2021-2022 league title.

As for the best goal, he said: There are several goals that I scored through wonderful passes, but I believe that captain Bandar Al Ahbabi’s pass in our match against Al Jazira at home was the best for me.

As for his best celebrations after scoring goals, he said: My best celebrations are the goals I score, I think the traditional dance “Abaga”. In my first season with the team, I celebrated after scoring all my goals in the same way, but after my father’s death I celebrated by raising my hands up for my father. This is the best way to celebrate scoring goals in addition to the traditional dance as I mentioned to you.

He continued: Al Ain fans are the best for me in the UAE, and always when I am on the field, I listen to what the fans say, “Oh… Ainawi, oh… Ainawi.” This encouragement motivates me, increases my self-confidence, strengthens my determination to defend the slogan, and gives me positive energy. Thank you to all Al Ain fans.

And he continued: In general, among the beautiful comments that I do not forget, I remember that on one of my visits to France, I shook hands with one of the children, and then he sent me a picture and told me to write, “My brother.. I will cover my hand to keep that memory.” It was a surprise to me, “Laba shakes my hand.” Therefore, I will cover my hand, and I was impressed by the comment of this child who showed me his love and I felt that it was a special event in my life.

Laba talked about his relationship with his colleagues, and said: I joined the Al Ain team in 2019 and I felt that we are one family and interdependent, as if we were brothers linked by blood. Everyone here at Al Ain Club was considered one of the best of friends.

He concluded his speech, saying: From the immortal moments in my memory, I can say that it was the moment of the birth of my daughter, Jordin, because I was away from my family, and my wife was at her time in my country, and I could not sleep that night and waited until I heard the sound of my little girl crying.