The Space Science Department at the Sharjah Academy for Space Sciences, Astronomy and Technology, affiliated with the University of Sharjah, launched the Space Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to develop scientific research in the field of artificial intelligence and astronomy.

The lab aims to expand the scope of artificial intelligence in astronomical data analysis, promote multidisciplinary projects that combine computer science and space, and enhance collaboration between researchers and students to drive innovation and discovery in space science.

In addition to the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the department includes a number of scientific laboratories, such as the Meteorite Center, the CubeSat Laboratory, the High Energy Astrophysics Laboratory, and the Space Weather and Ionosphere Laboratory.

The laboratory’s research contributes to enhancing scientific knowledge in the field of space and astronomy, as artificial intelligence processes and analyzes huge amounts of astronomical data, which leads to accelerating the process of sorting and refining data automatically.

AI software can predict patterns, behaviors, and events that may occur in the future based on available data.

It also improves the ease of access to data, which leads to improving the success of software serving the space and astronomy sector in general.

Projects the lab is working on include: developing deep learning algorithms to distinguish meteorites from terrestrial rocks, detecting meteors using machine learning, and detecting solar flares based on deep learning in radio astronomy.

The Meteorite Center includes the “Meteorite Collection,” which comprises approximately 8,000 meteorites and tektites from various regions and types, including stony, iron, lunar, and Martian meteorites.

This unique collection represents a unique opportunity to study the physical and chemical factors that occurred during the formation of the solar system.

The center consists of two main units: the first is the meteorite analysis unit, which specializes in studying meteorites to distinguish them from terrestrial rocks using advanced equipment and devices to determine their chemical and mineral composition, which contributes to enriching scientific research that enhances understanding of meteorites and the origin and development of the solar system.

The second is a meteor monitoring and analysis unit through the Emirates Meteor Monitoring Network, which consists of three monitoring towers distributed in three regions of the country (Sharjah, Al Yahar, Liwa).

Each tower is equipped with sky-facing surveillance cameras that operate automatically from sunset to sunrise.

The CubeSat Laboratory conducts research on cubesats, starting from the initial design and analysis phase until the project is fully developed, tested and launched, in addition to conducting studies and research related to the data obtained from cubesats.

The Academy explained that the laboratory trains young cadres to design cube satellites and work on projects that serve the local community and keep pace with the vision of the United Arab Emirates in developing the ambitious national space program, as the Academy is working to launch a series of cube satellites under the name “Sharjah-Sat”, by launching its first cube satellite, Sharjah Sat-1, in 2023. Work is currently underway to develop Sharjah Sat-2 in cooperation with several local entities to develop the emirate’s projects by providing the entities with high-resolution images, noting that the laboratory is equipped with the basic devices and equipment to design satellite projects, establish a clean room to preserve satellite systems from dust, dirt and factors affecting their efficiency, and build ground stations of different frequencies to support communication with the satellite after its launch into its outer orbit. She revealed that the High Energy Astrophysics Laboratory, which is part of the department, is the scientific laboratory concerned with studying stellar and galactic systems that radiate in the high-energy range. These systems are characterised by extremely dense physical dynamics and very high temperatures that enable them to radiate in the high-frequency and high-energy electromagnetic range. Researchers in the laboratory are working on studying binary stellar systems that radiate in the high-energy X-ray range.

These systems consist of compact, high-density astronomical objects such as black holes and neutron stars. Using data from space telescopes developed by international space agencies, these systems are studied and conclusions are drawn about the nature and evolution of these systems using specialized programs in the field of data analysis.

The Academy pointed out that the Space Weather and Ionosphere Laboratory works to study and monitor the state of the ionosphere in the country, thus contributing to providing data and information about space weather. It also conducts many experiments to study the physical processes that occur within the ionosphere, to enhance knowledge about the interaction between the ionosphere and the Earth’s magnetic field, and their impact on space and terrestrial systems.

The laboratory focuses on conducting scientific research to understand the impact of solar activity on the state of the ionosphere, and to monitor the response of the ionosphere to the impact of different space weather conditions represented by the state of the sun and its varying activity.

The laboratory’s studies contribute to expanding understanding of ionospheric conditions in the region, as well as the vulnerability of space and ground technologies to the negative effects of space weather phenomena, such as solar flares.

• Laboratory research advances knowledge within the field of space science and astronomy.