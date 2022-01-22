updateThree lab monkeys who escaped Saturday after an accident from the truck they were in have been killed. The long-tailed manaks would be used as laboratory animals. Why euthanasia was performed on the monkeys is unknown.











The accident happened on route 54 near the American city of Danville, Pennsylvania. Inside the truck were 100 monkeys on their way to a lab in Florida. They had arrived in New York on Friday from Mauritius.

Four monkeys escaped. The police warned the locals to stay away and opened the hunt. The fire service used thermal imaging cameras to locate the animals, and a helicopter was also deployed. Three of the long-tailed macaques that fled were captured relatively quickly. One was missing for a long time but was eventually found.

The Federal Center for Infectious Disease Control says that three monkeys have been euthanized. The center would not say why that happened. Only that it was done in a ‘humane way’ according to the guidelines. See also After a fatal accident: The largest Parisian taxi company pulls Tesla cars out of traffic

One of the escaped monkeys that the police managed to catch again © AFP



According to The New York Times these macaques, which can live up to 30 years in captivity, are in high demand for research into vaccines against, among other things, coronaviruses. Their price can rise to more than 8,000 euros per animal.

The international animal rights organization PETA said in a statement that the monkeys were already in mortal danger, “on their way to a lab to be caged, tortured and killed”. “These disappeared animals are undoubtedly frightened and perhaps injured. They may also carry viruses that are transmissible to humans. In monkeys in labs, infections with tuberculosis, cholera and the MRSA bacteria have been found.”