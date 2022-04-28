Currently, and despite the options available, consuming alternatives to animal meat is still not a priority for most people. However, a new study has concluded that lab-grown meat is good for health and the planet.

Alternatives to animal meat are still looked at from the side by many people, who point out criticisms such as the dissimilarity of flavor, texture, color, and other elements that coin the meat as we know it. However, if there are already studies that prove the advantages of opting for these alternatives, now another one has emerged.

According to this new study, which calculates the environmental benefits of consuming so-called “greener” foods, opting for lab-grown meat and ground insects could result in significant savings in carbon and water emissions.

According to the authors of the study, with the change, we could reduce the pressure on the planet by 80%, compared to what we exert with the typical European diet. However, this would imply that citizens change their habits, in a general way, which may not be the intention of the majority.

As reported by BBC News, a group of scientists in Finland studied the nutritional profile of some unconventional products that guarantee protein and other nutrients, while not being harmful to the planet. This profile involved elements such as water and land use and potential carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to artificial options, there are other vegetables that, along with a significant reduction in the consumption of food of animal origin, could help to reduce the pressure on the planet.

“With significant reductions in animal foods and substitutions for new or future foods and plant-based protein alternatives, it is possible to have significant reductions in environmental impact in terms of global warming potential, land use and water use,” said Rachel. Mazac, from the University of Helsinki.

Research into new foods has analyzed those that may, in the future, be part of the diet of a large part of the population, most of them depending on high-tech methods to “grow” animal and plant cells.

Among the foods studied are flies and crickets, a type of egg that is the result of lab-grown chicken cells, protein powders made from mushrooms or microbes, algae, and milk and meat developed from cells.

Despite the multitude of studies that demonstrate the benefits associated with transitioning to an animal-free diet, Asaf Tzachor, from the University of Cambridge, warned that consumers’ reluctance to change their dietary habits could delay, “or even prevent”, this transition. that scientists see as necessary.

