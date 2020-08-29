A new mobile application developed by Russian scientists will help improve patients’ speech skills. With its help, they will be able to independently conduct speech therapy classes, while controlling both pronunciation and articulation. Such capabilities of the program will be provided by neural networks configured to recognize sound and images. The technology is proposed to be used for the rehabilitation of people after a stroke, correction of the pronunciation of sounds in children. Its further development may lead to the creation of video analytics systems that can read lips. This can be useful, for example, when decrypting conversations from CCTV cameras.

Perfect comparison

The correct pronunciation of various sounds depends on articulation, which is determined by the position of the person’s lips and tongue. Now only a speech therapist can follow her, who controls these parameters when working with people with speech impairments. Russian scientists have developed an articulation analysis program and paired it with a neural network sound recognition solution.

Photo: Depositphotos

“The program we are creating will evaluate the image from the video camera, determining how the patient sets his lips and tongue when pronouncing a sound or syllable,” said Vyacheslav Utemov, Dean of the Faculty of Pedagogy and Psychology of the Pedagogical Institute of VyatSU. “At the same time, it will record and recognize the resulting sound and compare it with a predefined ideal pattern, assessing the quality of speech.

According to the scientist, the program will initially be configured to control 12 problematic sounds. The accuracy of its work will be about 90%. The developers managed to achieve such results by using neural networks. And if there are already quite a few such systems for analyzing the sound, then the developers had to use a non-standard solution to control articulation.

– To determine the correct position of the patient’s lips and tongue, we use a neural network, which was initially trained on a large array of images from an open database and is able to classify them, – explained Vyacheslav Utemov. – Then we conducted specialized training of the system on photographs related to articulation. This allowed us to refine it for our purposes and achieve high accuracy.

Photo: Depositphotos

Thus, in the conditions of real application, the new artificial intelligence system will be able to independently choose the time to take a picture, and after fixing the image it will analyze it, assessing the correctness of articulation.

The conclusions about the accuracy of the neural networks used were made after testing them on 8000 samples created by algorithmic processing of 300 real patient records.

Ask the mirror

In real practice, the system will show the person the correct articulation and conduct the lesson according to a pre-compiled program. After its completion, she will be able to draw up an analytical report and reflect in it all the patient’s speech problems. This will allow speech therapists to adjust the exercise program to accelerate treatment progress.

According to the developers, this approach will make it possible to significantly accelerate the progress in correcting sound pronunciation by conducting self-study using a smartphone or other device on which the program can be installed.

The new program was evaluated by specialists of the Kirov Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital named after V.M. Ankylosing spondylitis, which collected data for training the involved neural networks.

– This development, of course, will not be able to completely replace a speech therapist, especially at the stage of primary diagnosis, when the specialist is required to show an individual approach to the patient in order to prescribe the correct treatment, ”emphasized the speech therapist of the hospital Valeria Karavaeva. – However, it will be very useful at the stage of the patient’s independent work.

Photo: Depositphotos

The expert also stressed that today the system being created is the only Russian-language solution that takes into account the parameters of a person’s articulation. Among foreign analogs, a Chinese application can be distinguished, but it can hardly be adapted to European languages.

– The development is really unique for Russia, but it should be borne in mind that now patients conduct independent studies looking in the mirror, which allows them to track their articulation, – said Elena Shilova, Head of the Department of Speech Therapy at Moscow State Regional University. – Therefore the phone should also show your face during exercise. It is visual self-control that contributes to the effective development of correct speech reflexes.

It is expected that the presented system will undergo clinical trials at one of the hospitals in the city of Kirov in 2021.