Laajasalo | Helsinki got a historic mansion sold – a new entrepreneur tells about his plans

Helsinki sells the Stansvik manor for 70,000 euros to a company that promises to renovate the buildings for, among other things, tourism and recreational activities.

Stansvik Manor company named Stansvik manor located in Laajasalo for 70,000 euros from the city of Helsinki.

Along with the sale, 14 buildings located at Stansvikintie 74, which are owned by the City of Helsinki, will be transferred to the Stansvikin kartano company. The building group includes, for example, the main building, a restaurant, a tire house and a beach sauna.

The store will also move, among other things, the Eastern guest boat pier, the Western pier and two tennis courts.

The city does not have its own use for the buildings. They are protected and are sold for accommodation, restaurant, guest marina and service use.

Buildings are in such a condition that they require repairs. The buyer intends to renovate the buildings he bought.

The sale involves a long land lease agreement between Helsinki and the buyer.

The mansion bought the family business Stansvikin kartano oy, founded in 2023, whose CEO is a Psykoterapeutti Tommi Korkala.

For now, Korkala cannot accurately estimate how much it will cost to renovate the buildings. However, according to him, the repair debt is large.

In addition to her career as a psychotherapist, Korkala has extensive experience in the tourism industry. He currently maintains Loviisa's Svartholm, for example, and says that he has also been following the situation at Stansvik Manor for a long time.

“It's been a bit of a dormant, hidden paradise,” he tells HS.

As a purpose according to Korkala, is to have the manor's restaurant open at the beginning of May in the spirit of May Day parties and May Day brunch. After that, a buffet lunch will be available on weekdays.

According to him, it is planned to renovate the accommodation facilities so that the buildings would have a total of tens of sleeping places. The tennis courts will also be repaired and the beach sauna will be rented as soon as possible. A guest marina is also coming to the beach.

In addition, Korkala has tentatively planned to establish a wellness center in one of the buildings, where Kela-reimbursed mind and body services can be obtained from the same location.

City started marketing the mansion last May, but interest in buying it was lukewarm. In the first bidding round, there was only one bid that was not accepted.

In the new round of bids organized in the fall, three bids were received, of which one was accepted.

While the second bidding round was still going on, the head of the city's sales and leasing team Maarit Kontio characterized the commercial entity as really large. He said that the buyer's action plan must be really good.

The manor's main building was completed in the early 19th century; the total area of ​​the buildings is just under 2,000 square meters.