Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party are declining, as is the League. The 5 Star Movement remains stagnant and only Forza Italia is growing among the first parties. This is the picture that the SWG survey for the La7 news program outlines with the voting intentions if the elections were held today, 22 February 2024. Fratelli d'Italia remains largely at the top: the party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gives up 0, 2% and stands at 28.8%. Elly Schlein's Democratic Party loses 0.3% and is now worth 19.1%. The M5S led by Giuseppe Conte remains stable at 16.1%. A step backwards also for Matteo Salvini's League, which leaves 0.3% on the field and slips to 8.5%.

Forza Italia takes a step forward, rising from 7.2 to 7.4%. Azione, Carlo Calenda's party, is also on the rise, going from 4% to 4.3%. The Greens and the Left gain 0.2% and reach 3.6%. Followed by Italia Viva (3.4%), +Europa (2.4%), Italexit for Italy (1.6%), Unione Popolare (1.5%) and Noi Moderati (1%).