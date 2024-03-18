All the first 4 parties are down in the Swg political survey for the La7 news program which photographs voting intentions today in the event of elections. Fratelli d'Italia largely confirms itself as the first party but loses 0.3%, falling to 26.8%.

A clearer step backwards for the Democratic Party, which loses 0.4% and slips to 19.8%. M5S and Lega lose 0.1%: the Movement is at 15.3%, while the Northern League is at 8% and is now followed closely by Forza Italia, which gains 0.2% and rises to 7.8%. Action takes a step back from 4.5% to 4.3%, while the Greens and the Left reach 4.2%. Italia Viva is on the rise, now at 3.2%, and +Europa (2.9%). Followed by Italexit for Italy (1.7%), Sovereign and Popular Democracy (1.4%), Noi Moderati (1.1%) and Unione Popolare (1.1%).