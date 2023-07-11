Among the news announced, also the arrival of Alessandro Barbero who will be entrusted with prime and late evening specials

After Rai and Mediaset, too La7 has announced the schedules for the 2023/2024 season. Among the main novelties of the next television season we find the arrival of Massimo Gramellini in place of Giletti and David Porec instead of Myrta Merlin.

schedule the 7: what's new — During the summer, evenings will be there every day On airconducted by Marianne April And Luca Telese until September. From autumn, however, the transmission will remain on Sundays in prime time. The novelty arrives at the weekend: the double appointment of Massimo Gramellini, Saturday and Sunday, to read and understand current events. In the new La7 schedule, moreover, there will also be Alessandro Barbero which will be entrusted with specials in the first and second evening. Also present Ezio Maurowho will sign a special within the new season of Atlantis. From January, again, a new prime-time investigative program will arrive, born from the consolidated experience of A clean sweep. It will be called 100′ (one hundred minutes) and will be signed by Conrad Formigli and from Alberto Nerazzini.

confirmations — As far as confirmations are concerned, the daily news of TgLa7 di will always be in the foreground Henry Mentana. In addition to running the 8 pm edition, the editor of the magazine will be the protagonist of the famous #mentanamarathon to follow the most crucial events in the country, such as the next European elections in June 2024. Later confirmed Half past eight Of Lilli Gruber, on Tuesday with John Floris, Atlantis with Andrew Purgatori and the second edition of A particular day Of Aldo Cazzullo.

They will also come back A clean sweep Of Conrad Formigli, Live propaganda with Diego BianchiAnd Eden – A planet to saveand with Licia Colo. As for confirmed daily appointments Omnibusconducted by Gaia Tortora And Alessandra Sardoni, Coffee breaks with Andrea Pancani, The air that blows with the arrival to the conduct of David Porec, Tagadà with Tiziana Panella and the afternoon appointment with the history of Once upon a time in the twentieth century with Alessio Orsingher And Luca Sappino.

the palio of siena is back — The great successful events such as Rhythmic Gymnastics and the Palio di Siena will also return, with the commentary entrusted to Pierluigi Pardo. As far as films are concerned, the first TV among the titles NuclearNow by Oliver Stone e Worth – The deal by Sara Colangelo The imitation game with Benedict Cumberbatch e Promised Land with Matt Damon.