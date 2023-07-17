La7 survey, Fdi stable. The Democratic Party and the League are in decline

No jolts for the party of Giorgia Meloni which remains stable at 28.7%, the Pd is down Elly Schlein by 0.4%. The M5S d is also stablethe Giuseppe Conte. The League is down by 0.2%. Forza Italia continues to grow by 0.3%. This is what emerges from the SWG survey carried out between 12 and 17 July for Tg La7 on a sample of 1,200 adults. Among the minor parties, Action recorded a drop of 0.2% and Verdi and the Italian Left of 0.1%.

