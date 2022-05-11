Pope John Paul II and Ali Agca
La7, Atlantis: Andrea Purgatori interviews the man who shot John Paul II
Talk about the man who wanted to kill the Dad: there were also the secretary of the United Nations, Kurt Waldheimand the Queen Elizabeth among the objectives that i Gray Wolves Turks wanted to eliminate. He reveals it Ali Agcawhich 41 years ago shot at John Paul IIin an exclusive interview conducted by Andrea Purgatori in Istanbul for the episode of Atlantis airing tomorrow at 21:15 on La7.
Agca reconstructs that 13 May 1981 and the complicity that allowed him to escape from the prison where he was detained for the murder of a journalist and denies that with him in St. Peter’s Square there were others accomplices.
In the same episode, in addition to the story of that attack that changed the history of the Church and the world, the diary of this last week of war with Dario Fabbri, Francesca Mannocchi, Marco Ansaldo, Elena Testi, Lorenzo Cremonesi and with the sticker of Mauro Biani. Within the evening, the docufilm “Attack on the Pope”, With the realistic reconstruction of the assassination attempt of Pope John II and the pressing editing of archive footage.
