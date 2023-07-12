La7, Cairo on the closure of Non è l’Arena: “Contract expiring, only the first two years are good”

Urbano Cairo returns to the Giletti case three months after the abrupt dismissal of the host of “Non è l’Arena”. During the presentation of the La7 schedules, the publisher explained that Giletti’s contract was about to expire and that his broadcast, on air for five and a half years, had obtained “excellent” results but only for the first two years. A version denied by the agent of the presenter, Gianmarco Mazzi, according to which Giletti was very close to the renewal.

“For me we are on very good terms, excellent in the six years he worked here. A relationship that I still feel positive,” she said. “The contract with him would have ended shortly after the suspension, so it’s not that much has changed. I want to hope that the beautiful relationships we had have been maintained. Reports that he cited several times, thanking me for the autonomy he had, for personal things that I’m not here to mention. For me, the relationships are unchanged”, added Cairo, according to which Giletti “is anything but a sòla” and is instead “a rare television animal”. The reference is to the sarcastic comment made by Vincenzo De Luca on the passage of Bianca Berlinguer from Rai and Mediaset.

“He did excellent with us the first two years, then like all products there is a moment of launch and then of decline, but I consider him a person of a high level and absolutely capable from a television point of view”, he underlined. “It must be said that in the last two years the costs of transmission had become unsustainable”, he continued. “He had made a point of switching from Sunday to Wednesday, an operation that made him lose almost two share points which he never recovered even though he then returned to Sunday”.

At the end of June, Cairo was heard by the prosecutors in Florence regarding the closure of “Non è l’Arena”, close to an episode in which Giletti announced new revelations on the relationship between the mafia and politics. As part of the investigation into the hidden instigators of the 1993 massacres, the prosecutors in Florence had intercepted a conversation between Giletti and Salvatore Baiardo, considered a “trusted man” by the Graviano brothers, in which the man, often a guest on the show, he promised Giletti to give him a photograph portraying the mafia bosses together with Silvio Berlusconi.

On the closure of Non è l’Arena, Giletti’s agent provided a different version of events from that of Cairo. Gianmarco Mazzi, who currently holds the position of Undersecretary for Culture, told La Stampa that the negotiations for the renewal of the contract would go on until mid-February, a month and a half before closing. In addition to being very close to the renewal, according to Mazzi, Giletti had also written a preface to Ferruccio Pinotti’s book dedicated to Marcello dell’Utri, published by Solferino, of the Cairo group. The text would later be deleted.