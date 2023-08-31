Next to the Temple, where the runners participating in the Cycling Tour of Spain will pass this coming Sunday towards the Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, the route of the ninth stage of the Spanish round was presented this Thursday. The acting head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, stressed that the Region of Murcia “becomes the epicenter of world cycling.” In the presentation, he was accompanied by the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, and the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo; The president assured that this “is going to be a historic day for the Region of Murcia and sport.”

The route consists of 184.5 kilometers, which will link Cartagena and Caravaca de la Cruz, thus connecting “two of the main assets of the Region,” said López Miras, who insisted that “talking about the Region of Murcia is doing it about sport, of our athletes and the support of the Government of the Region of Murcia to the celebration of events and tests at a world level in terms of sport”.

184.5

kilometers of route will have on Sunday the 9th stage of La Vuelta a España 2023 It will begin in Cartagena and end at Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca. The profile of this stage is medium mountain. There are only two scoring heights, one in the 1st category at the beginning, Casas de la Marina de la Perdiz, and the final climb, in the 2nd category, the Alto de Caravaca de la Cruz. See also Risotto in Thai version

Arroyo, after recalling the times that the Vuelta has started or finished in Cartagena, highlighted in his speech that the route of this ninth stage crosses some municipalities that are part of the pilgrimage route to Caravaca known as Camino del Apóstol and expressed His wish that this stage is useful for more people are encouraged to travel it to reach Caravaca from the same place where tradition tells that the Apostle Santiago disembarked to preach Christianity in Spain.

García thanked that the Vuelta returns to Caravaca again and this time with a stage finish “on a high” and “on a Sunday”. He highlighted the projection that this international sporting event not only serves for lovers of cycling, mountain or road, to know much better the great possibilities offered by the network of highways and rural roads that cross the region in all directions from the Northwest.

The route will cross, among others, the municipalities of Fuente Álamo, Mula, Calasparra and Cehegín

According to the official website of the Vuelta a España 2023, it will be a “very winding stage that will cause fatigue in the runners. The ascent to Alto de Caravaca de la Cruz will be a 7.5 kilometer straight climb in which a small group can reach. Previously, the Alto de la Perdiz (Puerto Casas de la Marina la Perdiz, 855 m) will be climbed, in which, probably, the getaway will be consolidated ».

Flying goal in Cehegín



The route begins in Cartagena and will cross, among others, the municipalities of Fuente Álamo, Mula, Calasparra and Cehegín, where a flying goal will be installed. You will arrive at Caravaca along the old Murcia highway, flanked by monumental plane trees, and in the urban area you will go along the Maruja Garrido avenue, La Corredera, you will turn at the Templete, towards the Andenes avenue to go to the gas station on the Carretera de Moratalla from where the runners will begin the descent to La Barquilla, in the vicinity of Collado de la Cruz, a name that has been used to emphasize that the finish line in Caravaca is located in an area close to this place name that takes the name of Cruz de Caravaca, The intention in naming the end of the stage like this is to take advantage of the promotion of the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2024.

According to the official website of the Vuelta, Sunday will be a “very winding stage that will cause fatigue in the runners

In the ‘Parque Vuelta’ it will be located in the Recinto Festero, next to Salones Castillo de la Cruz, near the regional fire station. In it you can enjoy entertainment activities, the publicity caravan and the broadcast of the race on screens. The passage of the race through Caravaca is estimated to start at approximately 4:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic will be restricted in the streets affected by the route and adjacent security zones from 3:00 p.m., while parking will be prohibited from 10:00 p.m. the previous day.

Various park-and-ride areas have been set up and signposted, specifically on the Mayrena road, next to the auditorium works with access from Mayrena street and on the Granada road, in front of the Cepsa gas station. In addition, a free shuttle service will be made available to one of the ascent areas of Alto del Collado de la Cruz, with departure times that will be made public in the coming days.

“The route will connect” two of the main assets of the Region, “said President López Miras at the presentation of the 9th stage of the cycling round

Sunday’s will be the fifth time that the Vuelta Ciclista a España passes through Caravaca, but the first time that it comes with a high finish. «It is a high end that can give a show and takes place on a holiday, which increases the promotional impact. We have struggled to achieve a high finish to reference Caravaca and the Northwest as a privileged place for cycling and we have achieved it, ”said the mayor of Caravaca this week.

Fans who want to see the runners up close on the different ascent ramps to Collado de la Cruz will have to follow the instructions of the agents who will participate in the security device. There will be those who arrive, on foot, by different routes that connect Caravaca with the area of ​​La Alberquilla, where there is a heliport that is the base of the Infomur Plan helicopter.