All prepared for what start tomorrow a Tour 2020 in Irún marked by restrictions and with a strict sanitary protocol that minimizes the risks of the pandemic. Measures they will try close to the maximum the cyclists bubble, of those who try to have the least possible contact with people from abroad: there will be no classic team presentation (instead a ceremony will be held before the start of the first stage), the bus parking, common point of contact between cyclists and fans, they will close completely to the viewers and is limiting to the maximum he media contact and the rest of the race staff. In addition, capacity restrictions or, as will happen in the first goal of the top of Arrate, the total ban of spectators in the race, will be the keynote of an appointment that will try to avoid the dangers of the pandemic as much as possible.

The teams already they find each other in Irún and surroundings. The runners they came yesterday to undergo the first PCR tests, which will be key both in this start like in the rest days, to assess the health of the bubble. The different equipment was dropped by the laboratory set up by the organization in the Irundarra town. It was the case of Movistar by Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde or the formation that has the two top favorites to the general, the Jumbo of the defending champion, Primoz Roglic, and Tom Dumoulin. The Slovenian, second classified in the Tour, came from good mood together with his colleagues to undergo the corresponding medical examination.

Roglic, betting favorite Primoz Roglic, winner of La Vuelta 2019 and second of the last Tour de France, is the favorite for bookmakers in the hours before the Spanish round begins. He Slovenian will wear number 1 and will have a powerful team that stands out Tom dumoulin, which appears second in the forecasts. Richard Carapaz (Ineos), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) or Enric Mas (Movistar) are the other names that stand out, while there are more doubts with double winner Chris Froome.

Some check-ups that may perform at any stage if necessary, since the organization also presented the mobile laboratory that will follow the peloton throughout the race (mounted on a 14-meter trailer) and that will be used to test the members of the bubble at any time, both the runners and the staff members who will be more in contact with them. Further, There will also be a multidisciplinary team made up of doctors, specialists in clinical analysis, chemists, biologists, biochemists, laboratory technicians, technical health personnel …