

12/19/2024



Updated at 7:41 p.m.





The Vuelta a España, 2025 edition, is presented and in front of the Ifema auditorium in Madrid you can see that it is a big day. To commemorate its 90th birthday since its creation in 1935, the organization has brought together a powerful roster…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only