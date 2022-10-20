He said goodbye to his audience. The veteran singer Sonia Bertha had to say goodbye to “The senior voice Peru” being eliminated in the first round of the final gala, in which the contestants took over the stage along with their respective coaches. The interpreter, who had captivated the public in recent weeks, received a tender hug from Raúl Romero.

The interpretation of Sonia Bertha in the final of “La voz senior Peru”

To sustain her dream of becoming the winner of “La voz senior Perú”, sonia bertha He joined Raúl Romero on the set of Latina and sang “Sin calzoncito”, one of the hits by the also Peruvian conductor in a waltz version. The performance was applauded by the other contest coaches.

Despite the praise, this was not enough for the artist to stay in the competition and she was eliminated after a first public vote.

The contestant did not hesitate to say goodbye to her audience with some heartfelt words and received the support of her coach, who gave her a tender hug.

“It has been an honor to get here, I came with many problems but they were overcome little by little. My voice will be known and thanks to the contest, my voice will be worldwide” expressed live.

The contestants who are still fighting for the trophy

After the first elimination of the night, there are still 3 participants who can consecrate themselves as “La voz senior Peru”. Veterans Otoniel Darío, Ana María Rossi and Javier Carranza reached the last instance of the Latina contest.