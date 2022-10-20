“La voz senior Perú” will come to an end this Wednesday, October 19, with a competition full of talent and emotions. The singing contest, which in this edition featured veteran performers, surprised viewers with emotional stories. The juries had to eliminate the participants week by week. Now, it will be known which team will achieve glory.

The second season of "La voz Senior" has come to an end and you can vote for your favorite from the Latina app on your cell phone. You only have to enter the 'Featured' section, where the "La voz Perú" logo appears. Click on the image and you will be automatically directed to the voting link. Choose the photo of your favorite contestant to give him your vote. Users choose Don Otoniel as one of their favorites In social networks, the fury to know who will win "La voz senior Peru" is reflected by users. They already have their favorite; however, the most notorious participant is Don Otoniel. Who are the finalists of "La voz senior Peru"? Each jury has already chosen their favorite and tonight, the artists will have to give their best to succeed in this last gala. – René's team: Ana María Rossi. – Raúl Romero's team: Sonia Berta. – Eva Ayllón's team: Javier Carranza. – Daniela Darcourt's team: Otoniel Darío. Who are the jurors? The jurors of this edition of "La voz senior Perú" are Eva Ayllón, René, Raúl Romero and Daniela Darcourt.

How does “La voz senior 2022” reach the grand finale?

After an infamous round of live concerts, the teachers Eva Ayllón, René, Raúl Romero and Daniela Darcourt They had to make difficult decisions and choose the respective finalists who will represent them in the grand finale of “La voz senior Perú”.

After several weeks of competition, the program of Latin It already has its last 4 participants who will be measured to take the precious trophy.

The finalists of “La voz senior Perú” are: Ana María Rossi (René team), Sonia Berta (Raúl Romero team), Javier Carranza (Eva Ayllón team) and Otoniel Darío (Daniela team).

“La voz Perú” is a global singing contest format whose objective is to find the best voice in the entire country in various age categories: kids, regular and seniors.

