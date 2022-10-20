“La voz senior Perú” will come to an end this Wednesday, October 19, with a competition full of talent and emotions. The singing contest, which in this edition featured veteran performers, surprised viewers with emotional stories. The juries had to eliminate the participants week by week. Now, it will be known which team will achieve glory.
The senior voice 2022 LIVE: minute by minute of the final gala
How does “La voz senior 2022” reach the grand finale?
After an infamous round of live concerts, the teachers Eva Ayllón, René, Raúl Romero and Daniela Darcourt They had to make difficult decisions and choose the respective finalists who will represent them in the grand finale of “La voz senior Perú”.
Who are the finalists of “La voz senior Peru”?
After several weeks of competition, the program of Latin It already has its last 4 participants who will be measured to take the precious trophy.
The finalists of “La voz senior Perú” are: Ana María Rossi (René team), Sonia Berta (Raúl Romero team), Javier Carranza (Eva Ayllón team) and Otoniel Darío (Daniela team).
How to vote in “La voz senior 2022″ by the Latina app?
As in previous editions, the public will be in charge of selecting the new winner of “La voz Perú”.
To vote, you must download the application of Latin Television in the app store of your cell phone and click on the option “The voice Peru”.
Once this is done, you will have to select the voting link and choose the participant of your choice.
How to download the Latina app?
To be able to see Latina on your cell phone, you must go to the app store of your mobile phone and enter the name of the channel.
What time is the final of “La voz senior Peru”?
The final of “La voz senior Perú´” will be broadcast on October 19 starting at 8:30 p.m.
”The senior voice 2022″: transmission channel
The singing contest is broadcast throughout Peru through the Latina signal.
How to watch Latina TV LIVE online?
In addition to the television signal, Latina also has options to view the content through its website and the channel’s official application.
What is “The Voice of Peru” about?
“La voz Perú” is a global singing contest format whose objective is to find the best voice in the entire country in various age categories: kids, regular and seniors.
Who are the jurors?
Despite the great reception it had last season, some of the juries were present again in this new edition. Tonight’s jurors for “La voz senior Peru” are Eva Ayllón, René, Raúl Romero and Daniela Darcourt.
