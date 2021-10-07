On Monday, October 4, La voz senior began the week with live concerts and performances by former La voz Perú finalists such as Valeria Zapata, Randy Feijoo, Aldair Sánchez and Marcela Navarro. Not only this happened in these days, because this Wednesday, October 6, one participant per team will be eliminated.

Live: La voz Peru senior LIVE: elimination night Joaquín Galán to Jorge Luis Bendezú: “This was not the song” Jorge Luis Bendezú from the Pimpinela team was the first to go on set. After his presentation he had harsh criticism from his coach. “This was not the song for this moment,” said Joaquín Galán. Denys Torres leaves the competition “First of all to thank God and my virgin of Carmen” … “It is a big dream for me, because I never thought I would be here”, the contestant mentioned very moved. Dodó was the second contestant to go on stage The participant Doris Solar known as Dodó made the trainers of La voz senior dance with a Creole theme. “Thank you for that dose of love so pure,” said Daniela Darcourt. Daniela Darcourt’s team started The first to go on set was Denys Torres, who performed the song “Why I have to forget you.” The senior voice: Started the show The show started and the coaches were heard saying that they are not ready to eliminate the contestants.

In the previous edition of the singing reality show, three participants from each group appeared and only one of them was saved by his coach.

Likewise, those who did not have any failure in their performances and went on to the next stage were the participants: Angela Caballero (Equipo Pimpinela), Oscar Centeno (Daniela Darcourt), Luis Ángel Reddel (Eva Ayllón) and Abel Alcántara (Tony Succar).

Who are the sentenced?

Jorge Luis Bendezú

Carlos Alonso

Denys Torres

Dodó (Doris Solar)

Maby curich

Roberto Pascasio

Lourdes Carhuas

Lalo Alcazar

What time does La voz senior 2021 give?

The singing reality show called La voz senior It will take place at 8.30 pm.

The senior voice: transmission channel

You can enjoy the battles in La voz senior through the Latina signal (channel 2).

How to watch Latin TV LIVE?

If you don’t have the TV available, you can go to Live TV Latin HERE.

Where to see La voz senior 2021 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow every detail of The senior voice by means of this note in La República or in their profiles of Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.

La Voz contestants return to Latina

At the October 5 gala, La voz finalists returned to the stage for a group performance. Highlights the participation of Marcela Navarro, winner of the singing contest, who had a special reunion with a participant from La voz senior.

The singer shared on her Instagram account the moving story of how she met Oscar Centeno, a member of Daniela Darcourt’s team. She narrated that 13 years ago she worked at a box office, where she attended Professor Oscar. “The most smiling and full of energy was Don Oscar Centeno” he explained.