Dazzle! Zelka Sosa She arrived on the stage of La voz Perú determined to impact the coaches with her great talent.

The participant, in addition to being a singer, is also a professional dancer and is part of the cast of Yo soy. In this way, he appeared in the recent edition of the singing space to show another of his skills, apart from dancing.

Zelka managed to surprise the jury of the program by interpreting the song “Duro y suave”, however, due to a new rule of the program, Guillermo Dávila, being admired with his voice, wanted to have her on his team and blocked the chair of Mike bay (who also flipped during the presentation) so that he cannot be chosen by the contestant.

Therefore, the participant was automatically in the team of Dávila, who had no qualms to praise her performance.

“ You did an extremely professional show, something fabulous and I want to welcome you here, to La voz (…) I will try to help you as much as possible, with all the effort in the world. I know I’m not close to the genre, but hey, who’s in charge? ”Said the Venezuelan singer.

“Zelka, what level and what category do you give this platform?. I really liked the song you chose, because I particularly love it and I was surprised when I saw you because you have a lot of presence and you move very well on stage. Too bad you can’t join me now, but later in the program anything can happen, “said Mike Bahía.

